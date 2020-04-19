Gusttavo Lima published an exciting video on his social network showing the result of the donation of food collected in their lives in this quarantine. Criticized and denounced for the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages during the presentation, the Ambassador decided not to broadcast his home shows anymore, but assured that he will not fail to help those in need.

Gusttavo Lima used his social network to show the distribution of donations collected during the live he did last week. In the video, Andressa Suita’s husband shows images of a poor community contemplated with donations and pins, after receiving a flood of criticism and denunciations to Conar (National Advertising Self-Regulation Council), for appearing drinking and swearing: “Only those he was on the other side of the coin he knows the real importance of receiving help. From the moment I saw the smile of these people, I understood the real meaning of loving others. That simple live, with which they judged me by all actions, changed the the lives of hundreds of people. And that, after all, is what really matters. Doing your heart, helping others, distributing love and happiness. And you, have you thought about changing the world today? “

Gusttavo Lima guarantees he will not stop helping

Despite having given up making lives during this quarantine, the sertanejo assured in his social network that he will not stop helping the needy. “As long as I have conditions and health I will help these families forever … Social work continues now behind the scenes. (…) We seek to do our part and none of this would be possible if you – fans, partners and supporters, were not around. my thanks to my God and to all of you “, thanked the father of Gabriel and Samuel, who now wants to have a girl with his wife.

Gusttavo Lima does a private show for his children

This Saturday (18), Gusttavo Lima was filmed by Andressa Suita doing a private show for her children, Gabriel and Samuel, aged 2 and 1, respectively. In the images, the Ambassador appears sitting on a sofa in his mansion and playing guitar for Gabriel and Samuel, who have fun fiddling with the equipment and dancing their father’s hits. The model recently filmed her youngest son stating that, in the future, she wants to be a “daddy-like” singer.

Gusttavo Lima got pins after Michel Teló’s live

When he decided to do his first live at home in this quarantine, Michel Teló warned that he would have no musicians and that he would regulate his own sound. Accompanied only by his wife, Thais Fersoza, the artist was highly praised by internet users, who pinned the previous night’s live, made by Gusttavo Lima. “Michel Teló doing live alone. Maturity on another level”, wrote an internet user referring to the fact that Gusttavo had set up a super production in his home. “Michel Teló showing how to do live”, added another. That still punctuated: “Polite, regulating the sound itself, giving opportunity to the fans, without band”.

