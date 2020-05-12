‘Ensuring dinner and later there’s chicken in the pan’, wrote the titled ambassador

Gusttavo Lima and Leonardo contested on social media last Sunday, 10. On Mother’s Day, the singer from Minas Gerais used the official profile on Instagram to publish a photo with the countryman. Both appear holding two dead chickens.

Singers Gusttavo Lima and Leonardo

Photo: Instagram / @ gusttavolima / Estadão

“Ensuring dinner. Later, there’s chicken in the pan,” said Gusttavo Lima in the image caption. Leonardo commented: “Root photo”.

Several artists manifested themselves in the publication, such as the singer Cesar Menotti: “From the yellow cinnamon. There you know”, referring to the animal.

The singer Tati Zaqui criticized the attitude of Gusttavo and Leonardo. “What a disappointment! None animal deserves to be exposed in that cruel way, “he said.

Other followers of Gusttavo Lima also lamented. “The singer Gusttavo Lima with his life story and overcoming is still admirable. But it is very sad to see this photo and so many comments that admire this attitude. It is even sadder to see messages that condemn vegans and veganism with such anger and disdain, making jokes and mean comments. I’m not to comment on social networks, but animals deserve our full respect “, wrote a fan. “I’m not a vegan, but the photo that way was really unnecessary,” said another.

But there were those who defended the singers. “Ah, bro, you complain about everything”, said a follower.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.