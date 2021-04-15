Gustavo Loza makes peace with Azcárraga and directs it in series 40 and 20

How much do you allow yourself to be directed?

Everything. It was on time. He understands perfectly and he was a father because he invited his children and it is not very common for them to see him acting.

Emilio Azcárraga Jean in a scene from the comedy series ’40 and 20 ‘. (Courtesy Gustavo Loza.)

Did he use a pea or did he act from memory?

Not! I never use peas, everything is from memory. We did send him the script and he had to learn it. It already came with the dialogues learned. We had table work, we did some adjustments, rehearsals and we already filmed.

What did it mean to you to have him as a guest in one of the episodes?

For me it is very important, an image speaks louder than a thousand words. Somehow it was like closing a circle, it was a reconciliation with him, with what he represents, with the company. It was not something that we had planned, but somehow we both knew that we had a pending issue there. It seems to me that there are loving and fun ways to turn the page on certain stories. And I think this was a lot of fun and very creative for everyone. In the end, it also generates a profit for the program.

On the personal side, we did have previous talks, many for a long time, not just with him; with other executives. And this was already in a personal capacity. The truth is, I feel that it was very positive and that in some way I expected: we are at peace and send that message. We are doing well and we are moving forward with a highly loved, extremely successful project. We are premiering the sixth season and we are already writing the seventh and eighth and will go into production in mid-June.

The relationship broke up in 2018. How does the first rapprochement take place?

It is already several months old. This happened in the pandemic and the one who is looking for me is Eduardo Clemesha. The truth is that we are great friends, he is the executive with whom I have worked. At first, I’m honest with you, I was reluctant, outraged, offended. I have a psychologist and I commented to him. He said, ‘Why don’t you sit [con ellos], listen to them. Nothing happens?’. With the trust and affection that I have for Eduardo Clemesha, we sat down and in the end, he was our first interlocutor. I did not sit down with them to resume a professional relationship but to resolve a totally personal and family issue that deeply affected me, my family, my children. I would have loved to have a public apology given. Unfortunately it did not happen. I understand your position, but resuming a professional relationship with a company to which there was an extremely sensitive issue says a lot of things. In the end, I felt confident to speak to Emilio to do a chapter together [de 40 y 20].

Emilio Azcárraga Jean rehearses his scenes. (Courtesy Gustavo Loza.)

How are things now?

Today there is a very good relationship. I have turned the page. It seems to me that my work speaks for me. This is an extremely generous project that I love very much and was deeply sorry that it stayed there when I was having a lot. We return to it.