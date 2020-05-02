Mexican singer Gustavo Limongi “Tavo”, member and founder of the Mexican metal band Resorte, died at the age of 52, as confirmed by a friend of the musician through a statement on social networks.

“With all the pain in my heart, devastated and as an emissary by the family and as a companion friend of her last days, I inform you that ‘Tavo’ Resorte died today due to sanitary measures, no funeral service will be carried out”, He wrote, and assured that the artist will not be veiled, due to the isolation policies.

In addition, he specified that the cause of his death was not due to contagion of coronavirus: “As far as the pandemic allows, everyone will be notified to celebrate a mass and honor his name and his great talent. He did not die from COVID-19 it is important that they know it, “he said without elaborating on the details of the death.

With a 30-year career, “Tavo” became known with the group Resorte, which he founded and served as a vocalist until 2017, when he decided to dedicate himself to his solo project Tavo Resorte Explicit Shit, in addition to having been part of the Alias ​​projects, Cocaine Cowboys and the Los Concorde supergroup, alongside Leonardo de Lozanne, who joined the mourning through a publication on social networks.

“Very sad for the news that we lost a very dear friend and a great Mexican rock. My dearest Tavo Limongi, incredible guitarist and best human being. We will miss you, Tavito, good trip,” wrote the also vocalist of Fobia.

The musician Marcelo Lara, also said goodbye on social networks with the message: “Rest in peace, my dear friend Tavo Resorte. Incredible to be able to share the music with you for so many years. Have a good trip,” to which he added a photograph of both.

