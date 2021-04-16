Gustavo Dudamel, elected new director of the Paris Opera

MADRID, 16 Apr. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Opéra national de Paris has appointed Gustavo Dudamel musical director from August 1, 2021, for a period of six seasons, as announced by the institution.

“I am very happy that Gustavo Dudamel has responded to the invitation that was made to him to join the National Opera of Paris as musical director, since he is one of the most talented and prestigious in the world, “said the general director of the opera, Alexander Neef.

Neef explained that he has followed Dudamel’s work for several years, highlighting his work, for example, in Verdi’s recent ‘Otello’ at the Metropolitan Opera in New York or at the Liceu in Barcelona. “His appointment is part of this desire for openness and commitment to opera“, has highlighted.

“From the first note, my experience with the artists of the Paris Opera has been simply magnificent and I still remember the sensations that I felt immediately during this decisive meeting in 2017. I want to dedicate, at least for the next six seasons, all my energy to creating exceptional musical moments for our audiences“Dudamel explained.