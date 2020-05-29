This week the images circulated as if they were part of a forbidden album and a hidden facet of the Image Television show leader.

embarrassing Infante for allegedly having a double life, as he implied this on Instagram, in an apparent revenge against the reporter for covering the scandal of ‘Las Lavanderas’ in his ‘First-hand’ program. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Those who broadcast them included messages that demonstrate the intention to embarrass Infante for allegedly having a double life, as he implied this on Instagram, in an apparent revenge against the reporter for covering the scandal of ‘Las Lavanderas’ in his ‘First-hand’ program.

Luna’s family publicly evidenced Panini and her husband for theft and prevent Luna’s daughters from seeing them. “data-reactid =” 26 “> This is the profile called” KarlaLuna_LaVerdad “, where images, messages and archival videos have been released that defend Karla Luna but are against Karla Panini and Américo Garza This Instagram account has become relevant since the scandal of ‘Las Lavanderas’ revived a few weeks ago because the Luna family publicly exposed Panini and her husband for theft and preventing Luna’s daughters from They can see.

discovered that her friend and partner had an affair with her husband, Americo Garza. But this 2020, Luna’s family published an audio where she is heard facing them for their relationship and for owing them money; as a consequence, Karla Panini and Américo Garza have faced harsh criticism on social media. “data-reactid =” 29 “> Karla Luna died in 2017 after a long fight against cancer, but for 8 years she knew success with Karla Panini with her comic duo of ‘Las Lavanderas’. In 2014 Luna confirmed that they would stop working together because she discovered that her friend and partner had an affair with her husband, Américo Garza. But this 2020, Luna’s family published an audio where She listens to him face them for their relationship and for owing him money; as a consequence, Karla Panini and Américo Garza have faced harsh criticism on social networks.

Being one of the most controversial topics in the artistic medium and a generator of conversation on social networks, Gustavo Adolfo Infante has provided coverage for a few weeks, with interviews with businessmen, close friends and those involved in the case. But his position did not like ‘La parcela’, as the person who supposedly runs the Instagram account “KarlaLuna_LaVerdad” is known, so he released the photos of the journalist dressed as a woman.

Infante agreed to be him who appeared with a blonde wig, and in a video explained: “I have nothing against the LGBT community, I work with many of them, I respect the talent they have, I am not a homophobe; far from affecting me, they made it take two minutes to retrieve this video from ‘A New Day’ from Telemundo “.” data-reactid = “31”> After being a viral trend, Infante agreed to be the one who appeared in a blonde wig, and in a video explained: “I have nothing against the LGBT community, I work with many of them, I respect the talent they have, I am not a homophobic; far from affecting me, they made me take two minutes to retrieve this video of ‘A new day’ from Telemundo. “

In his program ‘First hand’, he explained that the images were taken out of context, since they are a report he made for Telemundo where he fulfilled a challenge that Ninel Conde made to attend his play dressed as a woman.

led the journalist to offer a public apology a businessman who revealed that he had paid Karla Panini in exchange for sex; Felipe Silva demanded that they not stain his image and even invited Infante to announce his retirementbut the journalist only retracted a video. “data-reactid =” 35 “> Talking about the subject of ‘Las Lavanderas’ also led the journalist to offer a public apology to a businessman who revealed he had paid Karla Panini in exchange for sex; Felipe Silva demanded that his image not be tarnished and he even invited Infante to announce his retirement, but the journalist only retracted it in a video.

to interview Karla Panini and Américo Garza in person, so the controversy is far from over. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Despite the detractors and those who wanted to embarrass him, Infante insists on covering the ‘Las Lavanderas’ scandal, and now he is preparing an interview that will surely It will go viral On the afternoon of Thursday, May 28, he traveled to Monterrey to interview Karla Panini and Américo Garza in person, so the controversy is far from over.

