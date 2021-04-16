Gustavo Adolfo Infante will file a complaint against Alfredo Adame for extortion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Quite annoying, the driver of De Primera Mano, Gustavo Adolfo Infante reported having been a victim of the disclosure of personal data, since his personal phone number was disseminated through a Facebook profile.

Infante pointed out that he will not allow this act to go unpunished, so he will go to said social network, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Journalists, the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic, the INE and even the Electoral Crimes Prosecutor’s Office to punish those responsible, and is that, according to his statements, it is nothing more and nothing less than the candidate for deputy Arturo Adame.

Gustavo also revealed that he will not act alone; Well, the television station for which he works will also take legal action against the actor: “I am going to denounce myself, and Grupo Imagen also, the account in which my telephone number was released, because it is personal information. This type of act cannot go unpunished, ”he told the cameras of said broadcast.

The journalist also stressed that in addition to this situation, he will sue Adame for the crime of extortion; and he sent a strong message to the actor: “Everything has a limit. Mr. Alfredo Adame has already crossed the line, it is his style and he does it with impunity. I am going to report it and Grupo Imagen is going to report it ”.

It should be noted that days ago, Gustavo confessed that he had received threats from the now politician, for which he was analyzing the possibility of taking legal action.

This situation adds to the long list of scandals of the candidate, as we remember that recently some audios of an altercation were broadcast where the actor can be heard hitting a man; in addition to the fact that just the day he began his campaign, a recording was leaked in which, presumably, he assures that he will keep 23 million pesos.