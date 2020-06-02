With almost three years on the air, Imagen Television’s ‘First-hand’ is trying everything to eclipse thejusco television show program, just as Televisa did with broadcasts like ‘La Oreja’. How to forget when in 2002, in order to have an exclusive interview with Carmen Campuzano, the Televisa reporter got on the TV Azteca signal while Mónica Garza broadcast live for ‘Ventaneando’. The model had left the hospital in the middle of the scandal due to her addictions, but with the desire to win the note, the chains staged a historic mess that only the Chapoy program can remember because it is the only one that has survived 24 years of broadcasts.

they published an audio in which Luna is heard confronting Panini for having “gotten” into and “destroyed” her marriage to Américo Garza. It is striking that Panini now raises the daughters Luna had with Garza, since they have been married since 2016, but due to the controversy they have not been spared from harsh criticism on social media. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> He has been in the limelight for a few weeks because Luna’s family revealed that Garza does not allow them to see the daughters he had with the deceased comedian. To top it off, they published an audio in which Luna is heard confronting Panini for having “got into” and “destroying” her marriage to Américo Garza It is noteworthy that Panini now raises the daughters Luna had with Garza, since they have been married since 2016, but due to the controversy they have not been saved from the harsh criticism on social networks.

Obtaining statements from Panini and Garza in the midst of the controversy was an irresistible ‘exclusive’ in the war to achieve better levels of audience, so Gustavo Adolfo Infante agreed to travel to Monterrey, Nuevo León, to meet the partner of the scandal. For days he anticipated his great feat, and during the first hour of his show on Monday, June 1, he promised startling revelations from those involved.

But what he presented were responses from Karla Panini where she refused to explain if she really betrayed her friend. “It is a subject that I spoke at the time, that I overcame, a subject that I discussed with the person who had to deal with it, and it is a subject that I do not want to revive or clarify because, number one, I do not have to explain my private life to anyone and, number two, because she is not there. ”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante did not tire of presuming that “only” in his program the public could listen to Américo Garza, who told him that he does not allow his daughters to contact the maternal family due to conflicts originated because he did not sign a coexistence agreement after Karla Luna’s death.

At the same time, ‘Ventaneando’ was transmitting an interview with a woman of Colombian origin who prefers to be known as ‘La parcera’ for fear of revealing her identity after the threats she has suffered from Américo Garza. That person became relevant in the case after identifying himself as someone close to those involved and opening an Instagram profile in support of Karla Luna’s family.

In the Pati Chapoy program, ‘La parcera’ revealed that Américo Garza was called El Zorro when “he was a bank card cloner” and recruited women to do sex service with powerful men such as businessmen and politicians. “They are a sociopathic couple, like crazy. She accepts that, it is normal for him, and he only knows women in the middle because he made him a manager for a long time,” he said, adding that Panini has a problem of mental instability and addictions, He assured that he saw her consume cocaine with Garza.

As if that were not enough, Rosario Murrieta, presenter and producer of ‘Ventaneando’, assured: “This program has always been open to the interview with Américo Garza and Karla Panini. At first, they offered the interview to you (Chapoy), they wanted that you travel to Monterrey, we told them that due to the pandemic this trip could not be done, and well, we have recently received news that they wanted us to interview them because another interview they gave to another program had not satisfied them, because they had not been asked what they wanted. “

and they teased the couple for having spoken “with the other option, what remained”. “data-reactid =” 46 “> In ‘Ventaneando’ they highlighted that as for Panini and Garza,” the interviews have always been in a manner, tailored to their interests ” , and they mocked the couple for having spoken “with the other option, what was left”.

So it was not surprising when Gustavo Adolfo Infante, almost at the end of his broadcast “First hand”, launched rather direct hints at what was said in his competition. “Today some may come out to say ‘It is that we did not want, because there are levels’. Well, there are levels but they were left without the exclusive! It will be for what you want. We did an interview at your level, with the questions and the doubts that you have and this will continue “.

excerpts from his exclusive talks with Panini and Garza, Infante said with some disdain: “And later, if the Luna family is in a position to say something, we can talk … later.” “Data-reactid =” 48 “> It is striking that after promising to continue transmitting, Throughout the week, excerpts from his exclusive talks with Panini and Garza, Infante said with some disdain: “And then, if the Luna family is in a position to say something, we can talk … later.”

as mentioned by journalist Jorge Carbajal. “data-reactid =” 49 “> Because throughout the week ‘First-hand’ will try to draw attention to the subject, there is no time to know if the ‘First-hand’ strategy will give positive results in earning a rating to ‘Ventaneando’, however the immediate consequence of his journalistic ‘feat’ cost him severe criticism to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, for his “lukewarm questions” to those involved and for losing objectivity when agreeing to dinner with the couple before the interview, as Journalist Jorge Carbajal mentioned it.

