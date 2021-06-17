Gustave, the huge alligator that lurks in Africa and has killed more than 300 people

African authorities, in particular from Burundi, have launched an arduous hunting effort to find George, an alligator believed to have been responsible for the deaths of around 300 people. in different parts of East Africa.

People’s versions indicate that this alligator weighs more than a ton and measures about 6 meters long. Even professional hunters fear to run into it since every time they see it, various deaths are reported in the area.

A group of scientists have been studying this reptile closely for a long time, which is why they estimate that the alligator it can be 60 to 100 years old.

According to some versions of locals in this African region, Gustave has been shot 3 times but has managed to survive and has the scars of these wounds.

The crocodile was named after French hunter Patrice Faye, who has lived in Burundi for years and has tried to capture the crocodile. to study it closely. In 2002, Faye built a long trap that had to be carried by 40 men, but Gustave never fell into it.

“It’s huge. It is 3 times bigger than the other crocodiles in Burundi… It is not very fast and it cannot feed on what other crocodiles in Burundi eat: fish and small mammals. It attacks slow prey that are easy to catch ”, commented Faye in an interview with the BBC.

In 2014, a documentary called “Capturing the Killer Croc” was released, documenting Faye’s unsuccessful attempts to get hold of Gustave.

In the 3 months he was there, he concluded that the crocodile had eaten 17 people.

“I calculated that if it had been killing people for 20 years at this rate, it would have already eaten more than 300 people,” the hunter said.

