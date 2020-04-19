Many still have a broken heart when they remember the great Gus Rodríguez and with what his son shared yesterday, more …

Who has seen Nintendomania, you will remember that Gus Rodríguez loved to put challenges to their “maniacs”… All related to the fantastic world of video game. Some medium simple, others quite prros. But now he made it easy for us: we just have to do something good to someone who needs it.

In audio shared by Javier Rodríguez, son of the older gamer, you can hear how Gus Rodríguez left one last mission to his fans. The message is touching and very necessary to be fulfilled in these times of crisis:

“Do a good deed to whoever; the first child to come in, someone who needs help in the hospital. To remind me (…) do someone who needs it a favor“You hear Gus Rodríguez ask with an almost muffled voice.

Last Friday the death of Gus Rodríguez was announced, whom many will remember for the program Nintendomania or the magazine about video games Club nintendo. Others will have it in mind for the excellent work he did with Eugenio Derbez… but now he will pass to immortality as what many knew it to be: an excellent human being.

In the last message that Gus Rodríguez shared on his Instagram account, he announced that syour remains will rest in the Sanctuary of the Fireflies, a nature reserve located in the municipality of Nanacamilpa, in the state of Tlaxcala.

“Only those who want to see me… or any night in their imagination will see me from May 27 to the end of June. I will thus illuminate the path of those who love me. I will shine when I want and see that they need me, not when they demand me and desperate resort to me. My light will not be visible all the time, but when it lets itself be seen, it will be one of those indelible memories that will remind you that you saw me, that I saw you and that you are in my thoughts for eternity. I will be a firefly“