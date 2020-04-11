Gustavo Rodríguez, screenwriter, producer and pioneer in video game journalism in Mexico passed away on Friday night April 10, as announced by Eugenio Derbez.

Throught social media, the Mexican humorist gave unfortunate news to all video game lovers. The creator of projects like Club Nintendo magazine in 1991 died of still unknown causes.

Gus Rodríguez and Eugenio Derbez connected during the broadcast of the program “Derbez en Donde, transmitted” on Televisa. In addition, he devised from his womb the famous character “Armando Hoyos”. The humorist described him as a “creativity genius” and assured that without him, he would not have gotten where he is.

Attached, we can see a photograph of both of them sharing a special moment with one of the many characters that projected Derbez nationally and internationally.

“Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We’re going to miss you, ”tweeted the also Hollywood film producer.