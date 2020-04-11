Gus Rodríguez, screenwriter of Eugenio Derbez and pioneer of journalism, dies | Instagram

It was through social networks that the news of the death of Gus Rodríguez who died at 59 years of age as a great screenwriter and forerunner of video game journalism.

The actor, producer, director and comedian with whom Eugenio Derbez worked for many years was one of the first to share the news through his microblogging service account. Twitter.

Although not communicated The cause of his death, Gus Rodríguez shared last October that he faced a lung disease, which had made him lose weight.

It may interest you: Eugenio Derbez mocks Victoria Ruffo’s husband with memes and is criticized

Immediately the news of the death became a trend perhaps not many people knew but Gus Rodríguez created many of the iconic phrases of Eugenio Derbez.

“Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now, ”wrote Derbez.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/XeqLlc8Lh7 – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez)

April 11, 2020

Eugenio and Rodríguez collaborated for years in various projects Maybe you know more than one and you will be surprised: To the right and to Derbez, Derbez in When, XHDRBZ and Neighbors.

One of the most creative people I have met passed away this morning … The Great Gus Rodríguez is ahead of us. The bad news continues. Rest in peace, Master … !!! pic.twitter.com/CaczvKjvDK – Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario)

April 11, 2020

During the XHDRBZ programming, Gus and Eugenio shared the screen in one of the segments, Las 5 Herencias, playing the characters Nelson Guerra and Simón PazIf you do not locate the characters here we leave you something to refresh your memory.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Gus Rodríguez founded the magazine Club nintendo together with also Derbez writer and publicist Pepe Sierra Thus becoming a pioneer of video game journalism in Mexico.

Gus Rodríguez has passed away, but he has left a legacy in many areas. One of them, of course, that of video games. The specialized media in Mexico had their beginnings with 2 Gus projects: Club Nintendo and Nintendomanía. This is his story: pic.twitter.com/vAWUkxVFzm – Push The Button (@PT_Button)

April 11, 2020

It was through the TV Azteca television station that since 1995 he had the opportunity to produce the television program Nintendomanía with his son, Javier RodriguezThis program aired for almost five years, in which they explored the catalogs of different Nintendo consoles, from the NES to the Nintendo 64.

Also read: Eugenio Derbez, expose the alleged plagiarism of his entire career

.