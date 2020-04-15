What news. The screenwriter, writer, conductor, gamer … one of the most creative people in our country and one of the most brilliant minds has passed away: Gus Rodríguez. This was announced by Eugenio Derbez himself, with whom he had a fairly close relationship, as it is known that he was his screenwriter for many years in the programs of the Mexican comedian and actor. Even more than once he went out to the picture with him (in the Eugenialities, for example).

The oldest gamers, we remember him perfectly for his program ‘Nintendomania‘, Who thanks to his tips –and to the‘ Club Nintendo’s magazine– had us glued to the screen every day of transmission. He was a hardcore gamer, one of the best.

“He was the creator of Armando Hoyos, among many other characters. Gus accompanied me throughout the beginning of my career. Without him and without his talent, I would not be what I am now. A genius of language and creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. Of those losses that hurt …“Said Eugenio Derbez in the announcement that he published on social networks.

But he will not only be remembered as a regular fan of video games, but also as a highly creative mind, which found a side for everything that no one else could see. As a screenwriter he shone, and as a producer too. There is still no information about the causes of his departure.

How many joys he gave us in ‘Nintendomanía’… and of course the gamer world greatly regrets his departure. Here are some reactions:

The great Gus Rodríguez passed away. Before there was YouTube or even the Internet as we know him, he was our leading gamer guru with Club Nintendo magazine and the Nintendomania show aired in the 1990s. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Gk4rnBFIfl – Antonio No Banderas, yes de Brisa🍃 (@Antoniosaiyajin) April 11, 2020

He will always be remembered as a teacher, a pioneer in video game magazines and the founder of the monthly magazine Club NINTENDO México. Wherever a hug is found

RIP. Gus Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/lenDhy47jj – WILLIAM JARED RODRÍGUEZ MARTÍNEZ (@ WILLIAMJAREDRO1) April 11, 2020

We will play a game someday Master QEPD GUS RODRIGUEZ 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/pzXsEV9khQ – EL INMORTAL 🇲🇽Ⓜ💬 (@Inn_mortal) April 11, 2020

Goodbye Gus Rodriguez and thanks for spreading the passion for video games. Ah! And for so many laughs. 😔

P.S. you greet us Iwata pic.twitter.com/ggnaQ7t8Qw – AZ (@AZbrawl) April 11, 2020

Today the greatest is gone … A living legend. The incomparable Gus Rodríguez …

There are characters in life, who should not cease to exist … The one of them. Q.D.E.P. My hero…# NintendomanicoDeCorazón pic.twitter.com/P3PipIcgXX – Gamers México # QuédateEnCasa 🎮❤️ (@TheGamersMexico) April 11, 2020

The two great works for which I admired this man. He not only made me a gamer, but also maintained my taste for anime and manga in very dark moments of the 1990s. Rest in peace Gus Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/X1rJH2SbTw – Ryoga Skywalker (@ryoga_skywalker) April 11, 2020

Here we leave you a good video about the history of ‘Nintendomanía’. Wow this game hurts.