Liga 69-70 was won by Atlético de Madrid. Madrid was sixth and for the first time since the creation of the European Cup would not enter it. Since 1955-56 he had not missed one, nor had Gento, who remained as the starter. Until that year, Madrid had won the League or, if not, the European Cup itself, which allowed it to re-engage. Not now. To be in Europe, he had the Fairs Cup or the Recopa, which was played by the Cup champions. The Fairs Cup (preceding the UEFA Cup, today the Europa League) was attended by invitation. It had been born at the same time as the European Cup, protected by City Councils with important fairs, and it was the consolation of Barça while Madrid campaigned to their liking in the major competition. The first edition took three years to complete and the second two. Barça won both. Bernabéu called it the People’s Cup.

So there was a morbid curiosity to see Madrid in the Fair Cup, to which he would be doomed unless he won the Cup. And this was not a favorable competition. The last one he had won in 1962. The previous one went back to 1947. A single Cup, then, in 23 years. This was especially needed to avoid the Fair Cup.

It was played at the end of the League. Madrid eliminated Castellón and Las Palmas. For its part, Barça eliminated Espanyol and Celta. The draw crossed them into quarters.

He whistled a maximum penalty to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou that went away and the matter ended in the Council of Ministers

The first leg, at the Bernabéu, is won by Madrid 2-0. The second goal, by Amancio, is highly protested by Barça. I saw the game and I remember the play. Barça go against and lose the ball. Amancio, who was behind the Barça defense, runs towards his field to get ready. They send him the ball, he scrambles, advances, and scores. Zariquiegui scores the goal. Difficult to determine whether or not they were still ahead when the ball was sent to him.

Barça complained a lot about that goal, which chained other recent grievances: an out-of-time goal by Veloso in 1966-67, Rigo’s ostracism after the 1968 final (end of the bottles) and Bustillo’s injury by De Felipe’s entry in the first game of the current season, 1969-70. Since 1960, Barça had not won the League. Only two Cups and a Fair Cup. In the sixties, years of the outbreak of television, Madrid was leaving, in soccer and basketball, at a stratospheric distance.

The round was played on June 6, 1970 at the Camp Nou, and as far as the rivalry between our two great clubs was concerned, it would be the greatest occasion that the centuries had to contemplate and those to come. The referee is Emilio Carlos Guruceta Muro, from San Sebastián, young, with a large plant, a confident gesture and maximum daring.

The beginning is bland, with Madrid to see them coming and a weak Barça. But in the 45th minute there is a shot by Rexach that hits a post, goes to the other, and enters. At the break with 1-0.

Barça comes out with another spirit in the second half, squeezes Madrid, forces fouls near the area. In 59, there is an escape from Velázquez to the area, in advantage. Rifé chases him and knocks him down near the area. Not at 10 meters, which has been said, but at one, or a little less. Visibly off. But Guruceta signals a penalty.

Then all the demons stir in the Camp Nou. The 10 years without League, the goal of Veloso of 66, the bottles of 68, the unpunished injury of Bustillo, the permanent presence of Madrid on TV, for the European Cup of soccer or basketball or for the Christmas Tournament, which invades the family soup of Catalan homes every December 25. All of that jumps like a released spring. The field is filled with pads. The Barça players make gestures to withdraw and their coach, Buckingham, English stops them after all. After eight minutes of trouble, Amancio launched and scored 1-1. Eladio applauds Guruceta, who expels him. More pads. Already, the rest of the game will be a succession of pad rains and interruptions to remove them. Shouts in chufla “Champions, champions …!”. After all, what invades the field are no longer pads, but fans. Guruceta suspends the game with 10 minutes to go.

Madridistas hierarchs do not contribute to calm. Bernabéu cynically says: “What are you complaining about? If it was a penalty like a house! ”. The manager, Antonio Calderón, is more hurtful: “What happened in any town has happened.”

Montal, president of Barça, makes a great writing of allegation, in which he reasons the previous complaints and asks that the game be resumed from minute 59, without penalty. His attitude of those days will consolidate him in the spirit of a Barcelona player in which he had won the elections not long before by a narrow margin.

Sports authorities have a bomb in their hands. What to do? The matter reaches the Council of Ministers, due to the irritation it has produced in Catalonia. What would proceed, in pure and cold soccer logic, would be to end the game and close the Camp Nou, but the latter is not possible. A political outing is improvised.

The result is worth, of course. Madrid continues.

The Camp Nou is not closed. Barça is fined 90,000 pesetas and Eladio suspended for two games for mocking the referee.

Guruceta is suspended, in a decision without antecedents or consequences, for six months, “due to disorderly conduct.” Plaza will resign from his condition of president of the College of Referees, in solidarity with him. He will return in six months, with the indelible stamp of an irredentist Madrid player.

In line with the appeasement of Barcelona’s irritation, the Movement’s Secretary General Secretary, Torcuato Fernández-Miranda, released a 50 million item for the construction of a club ice pavilion. And he accepted the resignation as national sports delegate of Juan Antonio Samaranch, allegedly dissatisfied with the decisions made, although he never expressed it that way. He named in his place the man who since 1965 and until those days had been the manager of Barça, Juan Gich i Bech de Careda, a Falangist like Don Torcuato, who had sponsored one of his sons.

Madrid eliminated Athletic in the semifinals. He played the final against Valencia, precisely at the Camp Nou, with a tremendous atmosphere against, and won it 2-1. The goals were scored by Fleitas and Planelles, who entered in the 10th and 20th minutes, for Grosso and Amancio, injured by hard innings.

So he did not have to go to the Fair Cup. In 70-71 he went to the Recopa and reached the final, which he would lose in tiebreaker, in Athens, with Chelsea. But that is another story.

Guruceta no longer arbitrated Barça in an official match, nor when the challenge system was suspended. Only 14 years later, a friendly in Mallorca against the Gremio de Portoalegre refereed him. Barça lost 1-0. The experience was not repeated.

One day I spoke to Guruceta about this move. He says he saw it inside: “It was a quick counterattack, he caught me away, I followed him at full speed … I was wrong, that’s clear.”

Then he was a successful referee, international for many years. With other mistakes, he renewed his reputation as a Real Madrid player. He died in a road accident on February 25, 1987, still active, when he was going to referee an Osasuna-Real Madrid Cup.

Ten years after his death he, at the time, Anderlecht president formally confessed to UEFA that he had bribed Guruceta with a million Belgian francs in a match of his own against Nottingham. Anderlecht won 3-0. I have seen the summary, Guruceta gave an unlikely penalty. UEFA left Anderlecht a year without participating in Europe and suspended the Belgian president for life.

