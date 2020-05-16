The City Council has already distributed the protection elements to 80 percent of those registered

HUESCA.- About 80 percent of the residents of the municipality of Gurrea

Gállego have already received a mask duly certified as maximum

protection against covid-19. It is one of the measures taken by

the municipal team led by its mayor, Carlos Til, who is providing

total attention to the residents of the municipality both in the disinfection

of streets and buildings, as in awareness campaigns or programs

entertainment through social networks.

According to sources of the Consistory, the City Council approved in full, unanimously

of all municipal political groups, enter a budget line

to combat covid-19. Within this item are the aid that

will be launched for the self-employed, SMEs and micro-enterprises of the municipality

that have been affected by the pandemic.

This item has also been used to purchase masks for everyone

the inhabitants of the municipality who are registered, and that have distributed

in the sports hall in the last two days. City Hall

will continue with this service from this Saturday.

.