The City Council has already distributed the protection elements to 80 percent of those registered
HUESCA.- About 80 percent of the residents of the municipality of Gurrea
Gállego have already received a mask duly certified as maximum
protection against covid-19. It is one of the measures taken by
the municipal team led by its mayor, Carlos Til, who is providing
total attention to the residents of the municipality both in the disinfection
of streets and buildings, as in awareness campaigns or programs
entertainment through social networks.
According to sources of the Consistory, the City Council approved in full, unanimously
of all municipal political groups, enter a budget line
to combat covid-19. Within this item are the aid that
will be launched for the self-employed, SMEs and micro-enterprises of the municipality
that have been affected by the pandemic.
This item has also been used to purchase masks for everyone
the inhabitants of the municipality who are registered, and that have distributed
in the sports hall in the last two days. City Hall
will continue with this service from this Saturday.
