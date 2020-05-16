The City Council has already distributed the protection elements to 80 percent of those registered

HUESCA.- About 80 percent of the residents of the municipality of Gurrea
  Gállego have already received a mask duly certified as maximum
  protection against covid-19. It is one of the measures taken by
  the municipal team led by its mayor, Carlos Til, who is providing
  total attention to the residents of the municipality both in the disinfection
  of streets and buildings, as in awareness campaigns or programs
  entertainment through social networks.

According to sources of the Consistory, the City Council approved in full, unanimously
  of all municipal political groups, enter a budget line
  to combat covid-19. Within this item are the aid that
  will be launched for the self-employed, SMEs and micro-enterprises of the municipality
  that have been affected by the pandemic.

This item has also been used to purchase masks for everyone
  the inhabitants of the municipality who are registered, and that have distributed
  in the sports hall in the last two days. City Hall
  will continue with this service from this Saturday.

