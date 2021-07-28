Gupshup Raises an Additional $ 240 Million to Boost Its Global Vision for Conversational Messaging

The investment establishes Gupshup as a leader in conversational messaging and accelerates product innovation aimed at facilitating digital commerce, M&A activities, and the global expansion of market penetration models.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Gupshup, a leader in conversational messaging, announces that it has raised an additional $ 240 million from a group of top-tier investors including Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, Tiger Global, Think Investments , Malabar Investments, Harbor Spring Capital, some accounts managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, White Oak, Neeraj Arora, etc. This funding round is in addition to Tiger Global’s $ 100 million raise in April, with a valuation of $ 1.4 billion.

With this investment, Gupshup will continue to execute on its vision and make a secondary purchase of shares from its current and former employees, as well as previous investors. Gupshup continues to invest in product innovation to facilitate digital commerce, as well as expanding go-to-market initiatives in economies that prioritize mobile technology around the world. Gupshup also studies M&A opportunities to expand its business opportunities. The company has previously announced the expansion of its executive team with the hiring of senior staff in the areas of Corporate Development, International Business Development, Sales, Customer Success, Marketing and IT.

“We see significant growth in India’s digital economy,” said Shashin Shah, CEO of Think Investments. “The Gupshup platform is a must-have for companies building a digital footprint. We are delighted to partner with Gupshup, given its market leadership position, innovation-driven growth, and attractive financial profile. ”

“We have been following Gupshup’s progress for a long time and believe that they represent the most evolved customer communication platform in India and increasingly other emerging markets, with a leading position in the fastest and most attractive subsegments. market growth, “said Sumeet Nagar, CEO of Malabar Investments. “We believe that Beerud and his team have a unique opportunity in their hands to expand the market they can target with their new offerings and to significantly scale the business, which is the perfect formula for massive value creation. . I have known Beerud for more than three decades, and all of us at Malabar are delighted to partner with Gupshup in the next phase of its journey. “

“We are convinced that India’s digitization is in the early stages of transformational growth, driven by a critical communications infrastructure,” said Subir Jajoo, Partner at Harbor Spring Capital. “Gupshup has developed a leading platform to improve engagement between businesses and consumers. We are pleased to be able to partner with them as they continue to improve the digital experience through innovation, reliability and customer service. “

“Conversations represent the new digital showcase for businesses – virtually every business will have to build them,” explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup Co-Founder and CEO. “We are transforming digital commerce around the world with conversational messaging. We want to partner with our new investors, given their incredible track record of supporting category-creating companies. We are also pleased with the opportunity to provide partial liquidity and great returns to early investors and employees who put their faith in Gupshup. “

Enabling digital commerce through conversational messaging helps businesses across all industries deliver AI-powered conversational experiences to their customers in messaging applications, through marketing, commerce, and support workflows. Customers can discover products, pay for products, track delivery, provide feedback, and get support, while chatting with their favorite brands as they would with friends and family.

Gupshup’s last round of funding was in April 2021. The company raised $ 340 million in 2021. Gupshup has grown rapidly in recent years, closing 2020 with an annual revenue rate of approximately $ 150 million.

About Gupshup

Gupshup allows you to improve customer interaction through conversational messaging. Gupshup is the leading conversational messaging platform, with more than 6 billion messages per month. Across various verticals, thousands of businesses large and small in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences in their marketing, sales, and support processes. The carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for more than 30 channels, a set of tools to build a rich conversational experience for any use case, and a network of partners in emerging markets across messaging channels, manufacturers of devices, independent software vendors and operators. With Gupshup, companies have made conversations a key element in the success of their relationship with customers. Gupshup operates in India, LATAM, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and the United States. Visit www.gupshup.io. Chat with the Gupshup bot.

