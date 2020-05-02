The test was held on a circuit based in the urban of Valencia

The German dominates with pleasure in the general classification

Maximilian Günther –BMWi Andretti Motorsport– has dominated the second round of the virtual championship organized by Formula E for the benefit of UNICEF. For this occasion, the selected track was a special circuit created by the game’s developers and they were based on the Valencia Urban Circuit similar to the one used by Formula 1. The German driver, from second place, has set his pace to achieve the victory.

The tournament is called the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and the video game used is the rFactor 2 simulator platform. Each driver has one lap to classify and determine the order of the grid. The race is 15 laps and after the first two laps the process of elimination of the last pilot begins. The starting grid was made up of all the drivers of the current real season of Formula E except Brendon Hartley who could not compete due to problems in his simulator.

In the classification, Stoffel Vandoorne once again achieved Pole, followed by Max Günther and André Lotterer. At the start, Vandoorne kept the first place but was injured in turn one, this allows Günther to take the lead followed by Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein.

From there the race was very rough, Lotterer crashed on lap three and was delayed to 19th place. In the lead, Günther dominated followed by Wehrlein and Robin Frijns. On lap 6, there was an accident between teammates: James Calado rammed Mitch Evans causing the New Zealand driver to leave. On lap 8, those who touched were Sébastien Buemi and Edoardo Mortara, forcing the Venturi driver to withdraw from the race.

Meanwhile, the duel for the lead was between Günther and Wehrlein, who followed closely until the Mahindra driver suffered an accident in the fateful turn one and lost several positions. From there, it was all for the BMW driver. On lap 11, Frijns and Nico Muller overtook Wehrlein who was running late with damage to his car in the previous lap accident.

The drivers eliminated in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge were Daniel Abt, Ma Qing Hua, Antonio Félix da Costa, Felipe Massa – others of the injured -, Evans, Lotterer, Mortara, Oliver Rowland, Alexander Sims and Lucas di Grassi.

The checkered flag came on lap 15. Günther won comfortably, followed by Frijns and Muller. Behind them were Neel Jani, Vandoorne, Oliver Turvey, Nyck de Vries, Calado, Vergne, Wehrlein, Buemi and Jérome D´Ambrosio.

In the general classification, Gunther is the leader followed by Frijns and Vandoorne. The next competition of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be next Saturday in a stage to be confirmed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.