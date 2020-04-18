Maximilian Günther –BMWi Andretti Motorsport– has dominated the virtual Monaco ePrix from end to end. The German driver, from the Pole, has set his pace to achieve victory in the first virtual race organized by Formula E to benefit UNICEF.

Monte Carlo’s race has been preparatory to the tournament called ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge that starts next Saturday and will have eight dates. The video game used is the simulator platform rFactor 2. The starting grid was made up of the vast majority of the drivers of the current real Formula E season, something not usual in the rest of the categories that organize their virtual championships.

In the classification, Max Günther achieved the Pole followed by Stoffel Vandoorne –Mercedes-Benz EQ– and André Lotterer –TAG Heuer Porsche–. All very tight to overcome the hard walls of Monaco.

At the start, Günther defended his ‘Poleman’ status against an aggressive Vandoorne in the fateful Sainte Devote. In that same curve, Lotterer was touched by Jean-Éric Vergne –DS Techeetah– and surpasses it.

On lap 4 Lotterer made a reckless move at Nouvelle to regain third place. From there the race became monotonous. Günther and Vandoorne escaped at the tip and Lotterer tried to catch up. The action was in the change of positions between Nick Cassidy –Envision Virgin Racing–, Nico Müller –Geox Dragon– Vergne and Robin Frijns –Envision Virgin Racing–.

ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge uses a real race format where the last driver is eliminated at the end of each lap. The first eliminated was Nyck de Vries –Mercedes-Benz EQ– and was followed by Alexander Sims –BMWi Andretti Motorsport–, Antonio Félix da Costa – DS Techeetah–, Felipe Massa –ROKiT Venturi Racing–, Brendon Hartley –Geox Dragon–, Lucas Di Grassi –Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler–, Jerome D’Ambrosio –Mahindra Racing–, Sam Dejonghe –Mahindra Racing–, Edoardo Mortara –ROKiT Venturi Racing–, Neel Jani –TAG Heuer Porsche–, James Calado –Panasonic Jaguar Racing– and Ma Qing Hua –NIO 333–. Only 10 drivers remained for the last lap.

The checkered flag came on lap 15, Günther won comfortably, followed by Vandoorne and Lotterer. They were followed by Cassidy, Müller, Oliver Rowland – Nissan e.dams- -, Mitch Evans – Panasonic Jaguar Racing. Vergne, Jann Mardenborough –Nissan e.dams–, Oliver Turvey –NIO 333– and Daniel ABT –Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler–.

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge promises an interesting format, the first date will start next Saturday on stage to be confirmed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.