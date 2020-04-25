Maximilian Günther has dominated the virtual Hong Kong ePrix almost end-to-end. The German driver, from third place, has set his pace to achieve victory in the first official virtual race organized by Formula E to benefit UNICEF.

The Hong Kong race is the first of the tournament called ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’ that will have eight dates. Last week a test was held in Monaco with a win by Günther himself.

The simulator used is the rFactor 2 platform. The starting grid consisted of all the drivers of the current real season of Formula E except Sam Bird, brilliantly replaced by Nick Cassidy in the Virgin team. The British will join for the next appointment.

In the classification, Stoffel Vandoorne achieved Pole, followed by Pascal Wehrlein and Günther. At the start, the Belgian kept the advantage. A carom in turn one allows Cassidy to jump to second place – she had started fourth – but after a few meters she is overtaken by Günther. Wehrlein was delayed to fifth place.

On lap 3 Vandoorne made a mistake and was delayed to sixth place. Since then, Günther held the lead until the end of the race. Cassidy followed closely but was never able to capture him. From there, the race became monotonous. Wehrlein made up for the incident at the start and finished third.

ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge uses a real race format where the last driver is eliminated at the end of each lap. Lucas di Grassi had a connection problem and did not start. The first eliminated was Nyck de Vries and was followed by André Lotterer, Jean-Éric Vergne, James Calado, Antonio Félix da Costa, Sébastien Buemi, Mitch Evans, Brendon Hartley, Daniel Abt, Edoardo Mortara and Nico Müller.

The checkered flag came on lap 15, Günther won comfortably, followed by Cassidy and Wehrlein. They were followed by Robin Frijns, Vandoorne, Oliver Rowland, Oliver Turvey, Felipe Massa, Jerome D’Ambrosio, Alexander Sims, Ma Qing Hua and Neel Jani.

The next competition of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be next Saturday in a stage to be confirmed.

