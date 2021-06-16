Gunshot attack leaves three dead and one injured in GAM

MEXICO CITY.- Four men were attacked by subjects carrying firearms in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The events took place on the streets of Michoacán and Querétaro in the Chalma de Guadalupe neighborhood, where the victims were on public roads when they were attacked by two individuals on a motorcycle who fired on several occasions, seriously injured.

This situation generated police mobilization and emergency teams. When elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City arrived, they requested the support of ambulances to care for the injured.

Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross, after reviewing the injured, reported that three of the men with gunshot wounds had already died. Meanwhile, the fourth 29-year-old man was taken by emergency ambulance to the Magdalena de las Salinas Hospital for medical attention.

The place was cordoned off to preserve the evidence of the three executed men and the protection of the cartridges that were struck in the place together with two vehicles.

The expert services of the capital prosecutor’s office were in charge of the rigorous work on the facts to turn the investigations over to the corresponding territorial coordination in Gustavo A. Madero.

Capital Police, in coordination with the State of Mexico police, carried out an operation for the possible location of the subjects involved in the triple homicide, who fled to the Mexican state.

