Without a doubt in these moments of the pandemic, we all have had to get used to online concerts. We know that it is not the same as a live show, but it is a good alternative to listen to music from our favorite bands while we are at home, since the vast majority are going to the trunk of memories in this quarantine, like the Guns N`Roses.

After canceling their US tour due to the coronavirus, not before giving a show on Vive Latino, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan decided to do something special for their fans while everything goes back to normal. The band has released a new streaming series, called Not in This Lifetime Selects, where You can see some of the best presentations of the huge tour they put together after their meeting in 2016.

Guns N ‘Roses made all rockers cry at Vive Latino 2020

Every Tuesday, the Guns N ’Roses will surprise us with some of the best moments of this tour, beginning with the concert that the band gave on October 29, 2019 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. In that presentation, they reviewed the best of their discography, from the incredible Appettite For Destruction, the two parts of the Use Your Illusion up to the controversial Chinese Democracy.

In addition to playing roles like “It’s So Easy”, “Sweet Child O ‘Mine”, “Welcome To The Jungle” or “November Rain”, the Guns love to cover one another in their concerts and this was no exception , because their own versions sounded like “The Seeker” by The Who, “Attitude” by the Misfits and of course, “Knockin ‘on Heavens Door” by Bob Dylan and “Live and Let Die” by Wings.

As if this wasn’t enough, in that precise show they also played “Slither” by Velvet Revolver, it plays the super band that Slash and Duff mckagan they armed with the former Guns drummer, Matt Sorum and the late singer Scott Weiland. So this presentation is totally unique and a must if you are a fan of the band and its alternative projects.

For now you can see the best of this Guns N ‘Roses concert on their channel Youtube, but every Tuesday at 6 pm Central Mexico time, Axl, Slash and Duff will have a new show for us:

