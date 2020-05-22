The American group Guns N ‘Roses announced that the stage of their Stadium Tour 2020 tour, through the United States and Canada, which had dates scheduled between July 4 and August 26, will have to be rescheduled, so Work is already underway on the assignment of new dates.

It was through a statement on their social networks that the hard rock band, famous for songs like November Rain and Sweet Child O ‘Mine, shared: “GN’R Family (from Guns N’ Roses), some news: the tour North America is being rescheduled as a precaution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as dates are finalized and all tickets will be honored accordingly. ”

According to the group’s portal, which emerged in the 1980s, those who prefer to have their money returned for their tickets will be able to visit the official site and learn about the options available for it, while they appreciated the understanding of their followers. At the moment, “we hope to be together again very soon,” said the band.

According to the Stadium Tour 2020 schedule, the stage of the North American tour would begin on July 4 in Milwaukee as part of the Summerfest, a music festival held annually in the United States; The tour also included cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Boston, among others, in addition to Toronto, in Canada, and ending in Missoula on August 26.

At the beginning of May, Guns N ‘Roses also announced the cancellation of their European tour, which would begin on Wednesday, May 20 in Lisbon, Portugal, with various presentations until June 27, between London, Hamburg, Vienna, Prague, Florence, Dublin, among others.

Stadium Tour 2020, with guitarist Slash, Duff McKagan as bassist and Axl Rose as vocalist, also includes another stage to be held at the end of 2020, which includes several places in Latin America such as Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Mérida in Mexico, and Bueno Aires, Argentina, among others in Latin America.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.