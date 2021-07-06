Guns N ‘Roses confirmed three dates in Guadalajara, Mérida and Monterrey – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

“Mexico, we are back”, thus announced Guns N ‘Roses that it will give three concerts this year in our country, but not in Mexico City.

Through their social networks, the band reported that the first concert will be on October 7 in Guadalajara, at the Akron Stadium; on the 9th in Mérida, at the Xmatkuil center, and on the 12th in Monterrey, at the Sultanes Baseball Stadium.

The publication explains that the presentations will be made following health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group also reported that for the concert in Jalisco the pre-sale will be on July 7 and in Yucatan it will be available from the 9th, while for the capital of Nuevo León it will be on the 15th.

The performances are part of the We’re f’n ‘back tour. The last presentation of the band on Mexican soil took place at the Vive Latino 2020 festival, the last massive event in Mexico City prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.