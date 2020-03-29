To the outrage of many, US authorities designated gun stores as “essential”. In addition to guns, some states put golf, one of Trump’s favorite sports, and marijuana on their “essentials” list. Defenders of gun freedom celebrated the action of the United States government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

A gun freedom advocacy group celebrated Saturday that the Donald Trump government had designated the firearms industry, including businesses, as part of America’s essential infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency.

The designation by the Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Security Agency had a legal category of recommendation. The agency noted that its listing did not affect decisions by specific jurisdictions about what were considered critical infrastructure sectors, the AP reported.

The firearms sector was not on the original list released by the federal agency more than a week ago. Its incorporation in an updated version on Saturday followed a legal battle between groups defending freedom of arms and the Californian authorities.

The US Gun Owners group said in a statement Saturday that it was encouraged that the Trump administration did not ignore what it described as “the ability to protect oneself” during the pandemic-triggered emergency.

Gun freedom groups took legal action Friday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff of Police closed gun stores, following a decision by California Governor Gavin Newsom that each of the Fifty-eight counties in the state could decide whether to include firearm establishments among the nonessential businesses that were to close within the state’s measures to curb infections.

The lawsuit alleged that considering them non-essential businesses violated the Second Amendment to the Constitution, while authorities argued that it was a matter of public health.

The essential? In France, wine; in the US, golf and weapons

The coronavirus pandemic defines what is “essential” for different countries: what services or items we cannot do without, even if they are not necessary for survival. Some states in the United States have declared golf, marijuana, and, to the outrage of many, weapons, essential.

In trying to curb contagion, authorities in many places determine which businesses and services should close and which can remain open. They also limit the departure of people from their homes. More than a fifth of the world’s population is under orders or advice to stay home.

In this situation, many ask themselves an existential question: what really is essential? On all continents, there is mostly a consensus: health workers, public services, food production, communications and the police, who are exempt from isolation.

However, some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of each country’s lobbyists.