Guns found in store parking lot in Chihuahua

Inside a vehicle, in an apparent situation of abandonment in the parking lot of a shopping center, elements of the National Guard secured four long guns, one short and 24 chargers for different calibers, in the municipality of Guachochi, Chihuahua.

The spokesperson for the federal corporation reported that the arsenal also consisted of two tactical vests and two tactical bibs, all inside a truck.

It was detailed that elements of the National Guard They were carrying out security and crime prevention work on the streets of the Chihuahuan municipality, when they detected an apparently abandoned van with one of the windows open in the parking lot of a convenience store.

As they approached, the federal elements noticed that there were long weapons inside the vehicle, so a security inspection was carried out, allowing the location of all the weapons and tactical equipment.

The National Guard reported that all the weapons, equipment and the truck were at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic in Chihuahua, for the initiation of the corresponding investigation folder.

