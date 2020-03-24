‘Guns Akimbo’ – Radcliffe on fire

“Disturbingly prophetic film with black humor and open violence combining suspense and science fiction. In it, a video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) participates in an illegal live-to-death duel.”

This is Prime Video’s description of ‘Guns Akimbo’, the new hooligan written and directed by Jason Lei Howden, responsible in 2015 for a ‘Deathgasm’ that a server also had the opportunity to enjoy, surrounded by like-minded, in a setting as conducive to this type of “bro movies” as it is and continues to be the Sitges festival.

Long live the Sitges festival.

And long life also to Daniel Radcliffe, a usually recommended actor (at least under certain specific conditions of use). Miles, his character in ‘Guns Akimbo’, is an expert in running away from absolutely everything … just the opposite of Radcliffe, who obviously takes this from the cinema as a way to enjoy life.

‘Guns Akimbo’ could be considered as a production halfway between ‘Crank’ and ‘Gamer’: It is not as crazy and brown as the first, although it is not as decaf and frayed as the second either. Two possible references to gauge what to expect from the new of the person responsible for ‘Deathgasm’: Another honest ode to the social-festive.

A film with which Daniel Radcliffe again demonstrates, what has been said, that he continues in this to have fun. And that is precisely what the film itself offers, fun without prejudice or charge of any conscience. A crazy “cool” and “cool” hobby, as full of movement and visual flourishes as it turned out and largely fun.

One of “those films” very much from Sitges, very much to see surrounded by some other good friend and better spectator, to be able to be grateful stomach and to round off such a bucolic image, with a beer always in hand. One of “those movies” to let yourself go, and enjoy watching it in the same way that Daniel Radcliffe did it.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex