Amazon Prime Video), ultraviolent action comedy that shows us once again his most extreme side as an actor. “data-reactid =” 13 “>And the truth is that in your case it is easier than for other interpreters. With the millions harvested as a child you can afford to do as you please without fear of failure. And the last test is Guns akimbo (available on Amazon Prime Video), ultraviolent action comedy that shows us once again his most extreme side as an actor.

‘Guns Akimbo’ (Saban / Madman Films / Amazon)

the recommendable Servant. And Radcliffe has decided to take a very different and definitely more experimental path, developing an eclectic and striking post-Harry Potter filmography. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> After the end of the saga, Emma Watson has dedicated herself to activism and has chosen certain projects such as the remake of Beauty and the Beast or the new version of Little Women by Greta Gerwig Rupert Grint has developed the lowest profile of the three, appearing especially in series such as Sick leave, Snatch and the Servant is recommended, and Radcliffe has decided to take a very different and definitely more experimental path, developing a post-Harry Potter filmography that is most eclectic and striking.

Celebrity Networth, and therefore life solved, Radcliffe could have accepted his destiny, always be Harry Potter, and rest on his laurels. But precisely because of that, because he can afford it, the actor has decided to take charge of his career to do what he wants. It is as if he was not afraid of anything, because he has nothing to prove, nothing to lose. He is one of the few actors who have that privilege, who can choose their roles based on their wishes and not on the dictates of Hollywood. And precisely This is how we discovered that Radcliffe’s main desire is not to remain famous, but to remain an actor.. “data-reactid =” 39 “> With more than 100 million euros in his bank account according to Celebrity Networth, and therefore life solved, Radcliffe could have accepted his destiny, always be Harry Potter, and rest on his laurels. But precisely because of that, because he can afford it, the actor has decided to take charge of his career to do what he wants. It is as if he was not afraid of anything, because he has nothing to prove, nothing to lose. He is one of the few actors who have that privilege, who can choose their roles based on their wishes and not on the dictates of Hollywood. And precisely This is how we discovered that Radcliffe’s main desire is not to remain famous, but to remain an actor..

we could compare it with Nicolas Cage, an actor who no longer has anything to prove to anyone and has fully embraced his most Martian and self-parody side, starring in the most insane films (Mom and dad, Mandy, Color Out of Space, etc.) & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 59 “> I have compared him above to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, but actually Radcliffe has more in common (in addition to a clear physical resemblance) to another actor, Elijah Wood, who after his passage through The Lord of the Rings has become a regular in fantastic author movies and a geek icon. Saving the distances, we could also compare him with Nicolas Cage, an actor who no longer has anything to prove to anyone and has fully embraced his most Martian and self-parodial side, starring in the most insane films (Mom and Dad, Mandy, Color Out of Space , etc.).

Vulture). That is, to defend a person from bullying, he became a bully, which is still curious, since it is exactly what happens with the character of Radcliffe at the beginning of Guns akimbo. We could say that Miles is clearly his alter ego. “data-reactid =” 65 “> Now, even though fans of action and cult movies are liking it, Guns akimbo he has not escaped the controversy. And it was not for its ultraviolent content, but for the behavior of its director on social networks. Shortly before the premiere, Howden got involved in a Twitter fight defending a journalist who had been cyberbulled for using a racist word. What started as a defense ended in a campaign of harassment in which The director published the names of several journalists, resulting in threats to them, and dedicated himself to rebuking them, even going so far as to use the film’s official account for this. (Vulture). That is, to defend a person from bullying, he became a bully, which is still curious, since it is exactly what happens with the character of Radcliffe at the beginning of Guns Akimbo. We could say that Miles is clearly his alter ego.

It is a shame that the director has turned out to be what he seems to satirize in his film, especially when it contains enough progressive elements and, surprisingly, not an iota of sexism (Weaving is not hypersexualized, the topic of the damsel in danger has a twist and There’s a scene that criticizes men who are bent on telling women to smile), but their behavior shouldn’t hurt all the people who worked on the movie, especially Radcliffe and Weaving, who are terrific.

