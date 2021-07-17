Gunpowder Milkshake: Netflix users are loving Karen Gillan’s new movie

Karen Gillan is most famous for bringing to life Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, and although the actress has been working in the industry for a long time, this approach to Marvel made her one of the most popular faces. That’s the main reason his new project quickly became a long-awaited title. This is Gunpowder Milkshake – 60%, an action thriller that received mixed reviews from critics but is already loving it.

Also read: He-Man is a gay icon and other information about the character that you may not know

The film is directed by Navot Papushado, best known for his work in Killing Rage and Big Bad Wolves – 77%, and has an all-female main cast. In fact, the rest of the protagonists, like Gillan, are associated with action titles and strong female characters who seek to get out of the norm. Lena Headey, popular thanks to her great work as Cersei lannister in the Game of Thrones series; Carla Gugino, known for Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Sin City – 78% and Gerald’s Game – 90%, and Michelle Yeoh, famous for The Tiger and the Dragon – 97% are also part of this story.

Gunpowder Milkshake tells the story of three generations of women who come together to protect a girl (Chloe coleman). Gillan plays Sam, a murderer by profession who was abandoned by her mother, also a hitman, and with whom she must meet to achieve her goal of survival. The film will have a simultaneous premiere, since in some countries it will arrive through Netflix and in others it will go directly to commercial rooms.

The critics may not consider this film a great contribution, but the public has definitely received it with great emotion and, as always, it did not take long for the opinions to appear on social networks:

Gunpowder Milkshake is a fun movie to watch. Similar to John Wick but less serious and it’s all about strong women. I love the little girl in this movie and in My Spy.

#GunpowderMilkshake was a fun movie to watch. Like John Wick but less serious and all about strong females. I love the little actress in this movie and in My Spy. – Monica Vongviengkham (@ eMVy_22) July 15, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake was crazy full of colors and style. Very entertaining, fun with good performances from the cast, I especially liked Chloe Coleman. Great music, compelling visuals, and solid action. Each character has its moments. I love watching women kick butt.

#GunpowderMilkshake was colorfully bananas with a lot of style. Very engaging, fun and funny, with good performances from the cast, i liked Chloe Coleman the most. Great score, compelling visuals, solid action. Each character had their own moments. Love seeing women kick ass. pic.twitter.com/SZlGiCW9c4 – starwarscopiedrebelmoon (@Vflarsh) July 15, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake is hard and smooth. If you like John Wick and Sin City, you will love this movie. I highly recommend this tape.

@netflix #GunPowderMilkShake is thick and smooth going down. If you like John Wick and Sin City, you will love this movie. I do highly recommend this movie. – Charles “Chaplain” Ratcliff (@ Charlesrat74) July 15, 2021

You may also like: After Game of Thrones Lena Headey wants to give life to Deadpool

I just watched Gunpowder Milkshake and I really loved it! Especially the main characters and the pretty colors.

just watched gunpowder milkshake rn and i really love it! especially the main characters + the pretty coloring – eris ⋆ watching buffy (@VAMPADME) July 15, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix is ​​great. I love strong women! Netflix, we need more.

Gunpowder Milkshakes on Netflix was awesome! I love badass womenz! 🔥 @netflix we need more! – WEESH 💋 BENG (@WeeshBeng) July 15, 2021

Well, you can tell the cast had a lot of fun making this movie, and I love that for them.

Well it showed that the cast had a lot of fun making this movie, and I love that for them. #GunpowderMilkshake – Cori De (@ Mooka219) July 15, 2021

Turns out I love girls with guns. And with knives. And with levers. And with chains. And with bowling balls. And with gold bars. And with sticks. And hammers. And axes. And cars.

Turns out I love chicks with guns. And knives. And crowbars. And chains. And bowling balls. And gold bars. And sticks. And hammers. And hatchets. And cars. #GunpowderMilkshake – Danielle (@ failwolf1) July 15, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake is like the female version of John Wick. And it’s so good. I loved. And it’s on Netflix! I highly recommend it!

“Gunpowder Milkshakes” is like the women version of John Wick. And it’s so good. Love it. And it’s on Netflix! Strongly recommended! 😊 #GunpowderMilkshake pic.twitter.com/qhII1MyJ9s – Patrick B. (@Profaniter) July 15, 2021

Ok, I’m watching the best movie in the world: Gunpowder Milkshake, great movie, it has no extras, it lets you focus on the artistic I love it!

Okay so I’m watching the best movie in the world: #GunpowderMilkshake great movies have no extras, let’s you focus on the artistry of it all! Love this! Omg! – ToiSwan White (@swan_toi) July 15, 2021

Although the film just premiered on the famous streaming service, it is already creating waves and fans are born the second. The good news is that it is clear that the story gives more and a second film is practically a fact. In April this year, Deadline announced that the production company Studio Canal she’s definitely interested in a sequel. The truth is that the idea was in force when a commercial premiere was expected and before Netflix buy the rights to Gunpowder Milshake, but with these opinions from the public it seems that we are facing a new success.

Do not leave without reading: Nebula could also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder