Gunn thought he was going to lose everything after his dismissal and gave his opinion on the culture of cancellation – Tomatazos

If we live in the world where we are going to be able to see a DC movie directed by James Gunn, this is because for a moment the director was fired from Marvel. It was all due to some conservative internet figures going viral about some very unfortunate tweets from the filmmaker’s past in which he made jokes about pedophilia and rape. The reality is that the director apologized and said that he was no longer the same person who had written those jokes.

Fortunately, these kinds of things are very serious these days. At Marvel they decided that he was going to have to dispense with their services. In a short time DC did not miss the opportunity to hire him and the rest is history. It is undeniable that this is going to be one of the most decisive points in this director’s career. For the same reason, it is not at all unusual for it to come up in interviews from time to time. That’s the case in one he recently gave for The New York Times (via The Hollywood Reporter). In it he revealed several interesting things.

The first is that Kevin Feige was the one who broke the news and was just as shocked as he was. The Marvel boss did not expect that to happen:

I called Kevin the morning that happened and asked him, ‘Is this serious? And he said, ‘I don’t know. That was a moment. I said ‘Don’t you know? I was surprised. Later he called me – he himself was surprised – and told me what the powers that be had decided.

Getting fired for such a scandal is something that can leave you on the street. For the same, James Gunn he thought it was the beginning of the end of his career. It was a demoralizing moment as he revealed:

It was unbelievable. And for a day, it seemed that all was lost. Everything was lost. I was going to have to sell my house. He was never going to be able to work again. This is how it felt.

After such a statement, the most logical thing would be to ask him what he thinks about the so-called culture of cancellation. Contrary to what some might think, he thinks it is necessary because he has helped stop really terrible men like Harvey Weinstein. The issue for the director is that only those who deserve it remain canceled and that there is some balance:

It is a bigger problem than that. Because the cancellation culture has also affected people like Harvey Weinstein, who was supposed to be canceled. The people who have been canceled and remain canceled are people who mostly deserve it. Paparazzi are not just people on the streets; They are people who are rummaging through Twitter for any sin from the past. And everything sucks. It is painful. But some of that is to hold people accountable. That part is good. It is simply a matter of finding the balance.

A while ago, the producer Peter safran revealed that DC didn’t hesitate for a second to seize the opportunity to hire Gunn:

I think the joke that was at Marvel’s expense is the fact that we got James Gunn. So that’s the biggest joke. He was fired on a Friday in July and Toby on a Tuesday [Emmerich] He came up to me and said, ‘Tell James Gunn that no matter what he wants to do at Warner, we want him for that project. Just tell us what he wants to do. So it happened two days later. The internal discussions were incredibly easy. It just felt like James didn’t deserve the treatment he received. In the end, Disney thought the same and that’s why they reversed their decision. But it was immediate.

