Gunmen attack Sikh rally in Kabul, 4 killed

KABUL (AP) – Gunmen stormed a minority Sikh religious act in the heart of the old city of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least four people, a Sikh MP said.

Police were at their place of worship, known as Gudwara, but the shooting continued, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

The parliamentarian, Narindra Singh Khalsa, said that when the attack occurred he was near the Gudwara and ran there. At least four people were killed, he added.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack at the moment, but earlier this month, a branch of the Islamic State extremist group attacked a gathering of Shiite Muslims, who are also a minority in the country, in Kabul and killed 32 people.

Sikhs suffer widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists. During the Taliban government in the late 1990s, they were asked to identify themselves by wearing yellow armbands, although the rule did not apply. In recent years, a large number of Sikhs and Hindus have sought asylum in India, which has a Hindu majority and a large Sikh population.