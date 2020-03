Gunmen attacked a Sikh Hindu temple in central Kabul on Wednesday and are facing security forces trying to aid people inside, the Afghan interior ministry announced.

“Around 7:45 a.m. (3:15 a.m. GMT), several attackers entered a Hindu Sikh temple,” Tariq Arian, the ministry’s spokesman, told .. “People are trapped inside the building and (the security forces) are trying to rescue them,” he added.