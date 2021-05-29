Gunman who killed 9 people in San Jose, California, faced disciplinary hearing the same day as the shooting for racist comments



Relatives and friends of the victims of the San Jose, California shooting participate in a vigil at City Hall.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The suicide bomber who killed nine co-workers in a shooting in San Jose, California, he was supposed to face a pre-disciplinary hearing that same day under allegations of having made racist comments against workers of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

The KNTV chain reported this week, citing anonymous law and order sources, that on May 26 Samuel Cassidy had to attend an audience where the arguments against him would be presented so that he would respond to them, and see if his case merited disciplinary action. Depending on what emerged in the so-called “Skelly hearing”, the man could have been fired, suspended, among other reprimands.

Cassidy addressed co-workers in a racist manner, they denounced

Colleagues of the alleged gunman complained that Cassidy, 57, addressed them inappropriately and with racist comments.

They allege that he boasted of having weapons and explosives

Additionally, the man presumed possession of weapons and explosives, although the report indicates that it is not clear if said allegations were part of the process against the accused or if the authorities were aware of them.

Neither VTA personnel nor the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office have commented on the above points.

On Thursday, Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters that Cassidy was very unhappy with the job, which may have triggered the attack.

The suspect, who worked in wagon maintenance on the VTA for many years, killed nine people Wednesday in the shunting yard and later he committed suicide.

Suspect shot co-workers 39 times

Smith revealed that the suspect fired 39 times after entering his workplace armed with two semiautomatic pistols and eleven magazines of ammunition.

Cassidy would have selected the victims. In at least one case, the alleged gunman went to one of his companions and said: “I am not going to shoot you.”

Over 22,000 rounds of ammunition in your home

This Friday, the authorities specified that the man had more than 22,000 rounds of ammunition in your home, which he deliberately set fire to.

Before heading to the workplace, the suspect prepared a delayed device at his home in San José that caused a fire to spread at the same time he was shooting at his colleagues.

Ex-wife says gunman previously threatened to kill employees

The suspect’s ex-wife told local media that decades ago, Cassidy would have already threatened to kill people she worked with.

The fatalities from last week’s shooting were identified as: Their names and ages are: Paul Delacruz Megía, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrián Balleza, 29; José De Jesús Hernández, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.