Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Ninjala is now available on Nintendo Switch and surely many users of the hybrid console are already giving their multiplayer component a chance, which is available for free in the eShop. Being one of the games that has generated the most hype recently for the hybrid console, the comparison with a Nintendo title has not taken long and some even think that a collaboration would be great.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

During an interview with Eurogamer, Kazuki Morishita, CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment, spoke about the comparisons already being made between Ninjala and Splatoon, perhaps not so much in gameplay but in art. In that sense, the manager pointed out that although the appearance of both games is similar in terms of the color palette, Ninjala and Splatoon are different proposals and it is the same players who have been in charge of avoiding controversy due to this apparent comparison. .

However, given that until now Ninjala is exclusive to Switch, some people think that a collaboration between both games could be great and in this regard Morishita stated: « Splatoon is more of a shooting game, and this is a melee combat; they are Team battles with 4 players on each side, but there is also Battle Royale. If you play, you will see that it is totally different. Both are very good titles and Splatoon is a game that I really admire. If possible, we would make a collaboration. «

And you, have you played Ninjala yet? What do you think? Tell us in the comments and follow here at LEVEL UP.

Source