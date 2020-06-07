There is less and less for him June 25, 2020, date in which the players will be able to swell to knickknacks and to energetic combats in Ninjala, the next title released by GungHo. Thus, one of the aspects that has most caught the attention of players from the first moment is that a title like this, which will be released on Nintendo Switch, has become free-to-play game, that is, in one in which we can play for free, but that we have to make a series of purchases if we want to obtain some benefits, and now the developer has given a explanation to this fact.

GungHo has experience in free-to-play games like Puzzle & Dragons. Ninjala was originally planned to be a game that players had to buy, but after looking at the changes that have occurred in the video game market over the past few years, we wanted to reach a wider range of players, from adults to children, so they could enjoy the game, so we changed to the free-to-play model.

In this way, we observe that it is mainly the changes that have occurred in the competitive video game market that have led to Ninjala finally becoming a game in which we can start for free. However, then there are some purchases integrated into it, since players can buy “Jala”, the in-game currency, through the eShop, or even through this store you can also buy a pass, which provides 950 Jala, as well as various costumes, emoticons, stickers and ninja medals.

Therefore, it is more than clear to us that Ninjala is like this because it adapts to the current model. And you, have you already tried the game in one of the two closed betas that have been released?

