Gun maker causes controversy in Utah for creating Lego toy-like gun

Great controversy has generated the arms manufacturer Culper Precision, which is based in Utah, after it put on the market a semi-automatic pistol that appears to be a toy made from the famous Lego blocks.

The controversial pistol in question is called Block19; Its cost ranges between $ 549 and $ 765 dollars and precisely its exterior looks as if it were a toy gun, which has raised many opinions against various parents who ask for it to be withdrawn from the market.

“Our organization contacted Lego, which then sent a formal notification letter to the irresponsible arms manufacturer,” Shannon Watts, founder of the Moms Demand Action association, which seeks to implement more gun control laws, tweeted Tuesday strict.

This “Lego Glock” is an actual thing you can buy, build and shoot: “… honestly what childhood toy is more welcoming than a big ole pile of blocks:” https://t.co/wBXl5GP6an Unintentional shootings among children have risen by 30% in the past year. pic.twitter.com/ZmQXiefOE7 – Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 8, 2021

As if that were not enough, the company that manufactured it had the foolish idea of ​​promoting the gun with this text on its Instagram account: “This is one of our childhood dreams come true.”

And also, on their website, you could read the following about Block19: “Guns are fun. Shooting with a gun is fun. “

Days later it transpired that Lego people contacted Culper Precision to demand the withdrawal of his weapon, which was fulfilled.

The president of Culper Precision, Brandon Scott, confirmed to The Washington Post newspaper that he received the formal notification from Lego and that he decided to comply with their demands, after having sold less than twenty such pistols.

