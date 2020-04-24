Independent developer Ritual Games has decided to bring her latest work, Gun Crazy, to the eShop of the hybrid console next week, specifically on Friday May 1 for $ 4.99, and it will do so thanks to the collaboration of the publisher Ratalaika Games, well known in recent years for the high number of indie games in which it has also participated as a distributor. The aforementioned developer is not the first time that it brings a game of its own to the Nintendo Switch, in fact it has already done so on a previous occasion with Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior, a pixelart-style platform that is already among us in the eShop . This time his new work follows somewhat in the wake of great classics such as the Contra saga, presenting a shoot’em up arcade where the objective is to destroy everything that comes close to us, using a powerful arsenal of weapons, the kind that almost occupy almost half a screen, like Gunstar Heroes.

Gun Crazy is a fast-paced, continuous-paced arcade-style action game that pays homage to great old-school classics! Become the fiercest police officer! Eliminate the bad guys through 4 unique levels full of challenging bosses and powerful special weapons. main features:

* Survive 4 levels of exclusive design

* Fight bosses, each with their own most challenging attack patterns

* Collect special weapons that will help you reach victory

* Tight controls that allow gamers of different experience levels to give their best

To celebrate the coming soon of this new retro-style arcade, close to the 16 bits of the SNES era, we have the presentation trailer, where you can even briefly see this game in motion, to get a little idea of ​​what awaits us in it:

