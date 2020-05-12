Gummies and Lapizito dads debut at Tik Tok

























































































Doña Chabe and Don Kiko, parents of Gomita and Lapizin, debuted on Tik Tok, the video social network that is gaining popularity for the fun skits made on the platform.

This is the popular video of the parents of Gomita and Lapizito on Tik Tok:

In just a few hours, the gentlemen became the sensation among Tik Tok users, as they starred in a video with Gomita, which so far has 4.8 million views.

Users immediately began to ask for more videos from the gentlemen, since they assure that they have charisma in front of the camera and want to see more about them.

