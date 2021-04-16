“Gullit” Peña, former Liga MX, explodes against his critics; “They have never seen me taken”

Carlos “el Gullit” Peña, former player of teams like Chivas, Cruz Azul, Necaxa and Club León, was quite criticized in recent years for alleged off-court indiscipline, of which the current player of the FAS from El Salvador spoke.

In an interview for ESPN, “El Gullit” Peña He commented that there is much talk of an alleged problem with alcohol, but he assured that this is totally false, since there is no evidence that was discussed at the time, in which he would appear drinking.

Also read: Club América: Pedro Aquino, Cruz Azul’s frustrated dream

“Sometimes many people criticize and judge and point out without really knowing the person or knowing what happened, alcohol has always been mentioned about me, but if you search on YouTube or all the images that have come out of me I think who have never seen a photo of me drinking an alcoholic drink “

Gullit Peña admits that it hurts to be labeled as a simple alcoholic We were hand in hand with the FAS player A guy who has overcome many challenges in his life https: //t.co/SftIrSBNzP – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) April 16, 2021

Peña commented that this issue does not affect him in his private life, since he knows who he is and only concentrates on working on the fields, because if he was really “afraid” of these criticisms he would have already retired.

“I am used to that, I am not afraid of anything and I am very well personally, my mentality has always been very strong, I have always been well next to people who love me, people who love me from the heart I have always been. had by my side and that is the most important thing “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: