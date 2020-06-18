Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Last of Us: Part II is one of the most anticipated games of the entire generation. This is why Sony and Naughty Dog did not miss the opportunity to launch accompanying merchandise. What’s interesting is that these product lines will include various acoustic guitars.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that the team at The Last of Us worked with Taylor, one of the world’s leading acoustic guitar brands, to create a collectible guitar. The result is The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce, a guitar like the one Joel and Ellie use in this sequel.

One of the distinctive elements of this guitar is that it has a moth mark on its third fret. Please note that this is a collector’s item that will be available for pre-sale on June 18 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. To have it you will have to pay $ 2299 USD.

That is not the only guitar that will go on sale as part of this collaboration. The thing is that they will also offer The Last of Us Part II GS Mini. This is a black guitar with a design inspired by Ellie’s tattoo. It is worth mentioning that it is a simpler guitar than The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce, but it is part of one of the most popular Taylor models for its tone and volume.

The Last of Us Part II GS Mini will be available for pre-order starting June 18 and will cost $ 699 USD. Keep in mind that it can be obtained in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

More merchandise from The Last of Us: Part II is on the way

Don’t you like guitars? Then you should know that there will be other products inspired by The Last of Us: Part II. For example, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, mugs and more will be offered.

That’s not all, as collectibles will also be offered as rubber duckies in The Last of Us: Part II design. They will also release a Funko and a Nendoroid figure inspired by Ellie’s design in this installment.

It is worth mentioning that the presale of these products will start on June 18.

And you, what do you think about this merchandise? Will you buy any of these pieces? Tell us in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II will be released on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4. Follow this link to see more news related to it.