Jorge Santana, in the center with the guitar, during a television performance by his group Malo in 1973. ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via .

Surely Jorge Santana’s most popular guitar solo is the one he performs on the song El Ratón, on those tours of the seventies that starred in the incandescent Fania All Stars. Played by Cheo Feliciano, it was Jorge’s highlight. Feliciano stopped singing and announced the guitarist. With a black mustache and helmet-like hair, Jorge emerged with his elegant, hot and sharp style, and for four minutes his instrument sparked while a chorus of salsa figures (Feliciano himself, Héctor Lavoe, Rubén Blades …, almost nothing) intoned: “Santana, Santana, Santana”. The guitarist has never been so close to his brother Carlos.

But yes, Jorge Santana always lived in the great shadow of Carlos, a fundamental figure in the fusion of rock with Latin rhythms and a splendid guitarist. Carlos has fired his brother with this message: “He transcended the kingdom of light in which there is no shadow. The eyes of my heart see it clearly between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father José. They are caressing his face, kissing his hands and bathing him with light and love. “Jorge Santana (born in Jalisco, Mexico, in 1951) has died at age 68 of natural causes in San Francisco, California.

The Santana family left Jalisco when Carlos and Jorge were preteens. Carlos first learned to play the guitar, four years older. Then Jorge followed. Jorge’s first professional experience was Malo, a solvent Latin rock formation. At that time, beginning of the seventies, Latin musicians mixed robust rock structures with the warm rhythms of their land. They were almost always numerous formations, with percussionists, wind instrument blowers, choirs … in addition to the classical instrumentalists (guitar-bass-drums).

With Malo, Santana had at least one great success, Suavecito, considered one of the hymns of the Latino communities. The song sneaked into the top 20 on the US sales charts in 1972. After four albums with Malo, Santana wound up on the stadium tours of the monumental Fania All Stars, the group of Latin music stars who was formed within the Fania Records label. Historical were his performances at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Contrary to all recommendations, Jerry Masucci, capo of the label, rented the premises and managed to summon 40,000 people. Among the twenty musicians who participated in these chaotic and effervescent performances was Jorge Santana.

After that, the guitarist undertook a solo career with musical interest, but without entering commercial channels. He retired a season retired and returned to the recordings and concerts with his brother Carlos, who did continue to be successful. In 1994 the two released the album Santana Brothers. Another family member participates, their nephew, Carlos Hernández.

Always with a low profile in popularity, an intention he always sought, his albums are with Malo and that prodigious guitar solo in El Ratón.

