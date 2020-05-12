Julien’s Auction House Estimates Nirvana Leader’s Guitar Could Reach $ 1 Million

Home Julien’s announced that will auction the guitar what used Kurt Cobain On the disk “MTV Unplugged in New York”(1994).

Julien’s believes that this instrument of the leader of Nirvana could reach a price of one million dollars.

The bid for the Martin D-18E acoustic guitar from the year 1959 will take place on June 19 and 20 at the headquarters of this auction house in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, USA).

The guitar can be seen from May 15 on Hard Rock Cafe of Piccadilly Circus in London.

It can also be seen from June 15 at the Julien’s space in Beverly Hills, just before bidding.

Cobain’s guitar auction lot also includes the original instrument case, which the musician decorated with a sticker from the album “Feel the Darkness” (1990) by the band Poison Idea.

With a tone much more intimate than that of his rabid and tormented studio albums, the album “MTV Unplugged in New York” includes a acoustic concert that the band gave in November 1993 for MTV.

The album was released in November of the following year, some seven months after Cobain’s suicide, and became a critical and bestseller.

“MTV Unplugged in New York” was the first release of Nirvana after Cobain’s death and earned a place of honor within this group’s brief but highly influential discography, which also includes albums “bleach“(1989),”Nevermind”(1991) and“In Utero”(1993).

In the Julien’s auction in which the Cobain guitar will be put on sale there will also be other objects for music collectors, such as instruments, gadgets and curiosities of all kinds of stars such as Prince, Paul MCCARTNEY, Jim Morrison, Johnny Cash, Elvis presley or Michael Jackson.

With information from EFE