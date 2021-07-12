Guino from Helmut Marko to George Russell

George Russell is called to be a true reference in the future in the Formula 1 with Mercedes, a team to which he belongs as a young talent. However, the Briton has been asking for his promotion to the star team for a long time and has not yet been reciprocated. This has created an environment of great tension in the team. The British press has been pressing the cadre of Brackley since last year George I will bring out the colors to Valtteri in the only race in which George raced the Mercedes as a substitute for Hamilton, on Bahrain. And the bad form of the Nordic this season, in addition to the ‘pique’ and accident that both had in Imola, does nothing more than add fuel to the fire. And if it was not enough, Russell has already reiterated on several occasions that he is prepared to fight for titles if Mercedes He is promoted, although making it clear that he will remain faithful to the star’s signature, ensuring that, whatever the team decides for its future, it will continue to carry a Mercedes engine in the car it drives next year.

It seems clear that the 23-year-old Briton, who is performing at a very high level with a Williams With whom he has grazed the points in several races, he has decided to wait for his opportunity at Mercedes and does not consider another way. However, Red Bull knows that this is a hot spot within their greatest rival and that it can further destabilize their opponent. For that reason, it is not surprising that Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor, will stick his head out and talk about George’s situation.

“Russell is certainly worth considering with the performance he is now showing at Williams.”, he pointed out on the one hand in an interview to the portal ‘Motorsport-Total.com’, which will be published in full on Wednesday. Although on the other hand, the Austrian, was sure that Mercedes will not let him escape: “I couldn’t imagine it”. And in that sense, when faced with a direct question about a possible Red Bull interest in taking over Russell’s services, it was clear: “If I am properly informed, that is not relevant”.

Helmut Marko

In that last answer there could be more clues than we think. Helmut could simply be saying that Russell wants to continue on the Mercedes program, or he may be making it clear that he is certain that he will drive a Mercedes for Bottas next season. Be that as it may, talking about your neighbor’s garden can make them nervous. Helmut Marko did not hesitate to enter the rag to continue generating doubts in Mercedes in the middle of the battle for everything.

Marko, along with Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas