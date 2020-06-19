Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you are enthusiastic about the retro competitive scene or if you are aware of all the news related to the case of William James “Billy” Mitchel, you will know that since 2018 the records of established in his youth have been questioned, which made him the best player in Donkey Kong and Pac-Man. After a long dispute, Mitchell apparently managed to demonstrate the legitimacy of his records, at least before the Guinness World Records, which rectified and returned validity to his exploits.

Today, June 18, Billy Mitchell reported that his efforts to clear his name took effect after a case was opened in 2018 to investigate the legitimacy of his records, as one player reported that Mitchell had carried out his exploits in emulator and cheating.

After this, Twin Galaxies, an authority on the matter questioned the validity of his records and shortly afterwards decided to delete the records of Mitchell, who did not sit idly by, but made it clear that he would seek evidence to clear his name. , because he assured that it was a movement to discredit him. A short time later, the Guinness World Records also removed the player’s records, making everyone believe that they were not obtained legitimately.

The controversy spread to such a degree that Mitchell sued Twin Galaxies for having deleted their records. But this did not end there, as the legend of the arcades was still struggling to demonstrate that he did not achieve his records with the MAME emulator.

The King of Donkey Kong returned along with his records

In a twist of the situation, today the Guinness World Records announced that they rectified their decision to withdraw Mitchell’s records, because, after analyzing the evidence presented by Mitchell, they ruled that he achieved the achievements correctly.

« In light of the compelling new evidence received by Guinness World Records, the Records Management Team has decided to reverse the decisions made in April 2018 regarding the high video game scores achieved by Billy Mitchell between 1982 and 2010, » he said. the organization.

In case you missed it: Mitchell even played publicly to demonstrate his ability at Donkey Kong.

According to Guinness World Records, they are always willing to accept evidence for review and that in this case the disqualifications were reversed after seeing the evidence and hearing key testimonies.

The records that Guinness World Records legitimized again are the following:

July 3, 1999 – First perfect score for Pac-Man (3,333,360 points)

November 7, 1982 – Highest score in Donkey Kong (874,300 points)

June 4, 2005 – Highest score in Donkey Kong (1,047,200 points)

July 14, 2007 – Highest score in Donkey Kong (1,050,200 points)

July 31, 2010 – Highest score in Donkey Kong (1,062,800 points)

Ladies and Gentlemen, Guinness World Records has officially announced the full reinstatement of my Pac-Man and Donkey Kong records as a result of an independent, fair, and unbiased investigation. GWR also recognizes me as the first million-point Donkey Kong player. See below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/LFOvkg3WiI – Billy Mitchell (@BillyPacman) June 18, 2020

Given this, Billy Mitchell thanked the professional work of Guinness World Records and shared a video in which he refers to part of what he had to go through to restore the records. At the same time, he mentioned that Guinness World Records is an independent organization that does not favor anyone or conduct actions for its own benefit. Likewise, the player thanked Walter Day and Robbie Lakeman, who always gave their support and evidence to show their validity.

After reviewing Billy’s gameplay and playing similar games, I can honestly say that this is legitimate gameplay. I don’t see a reason why Billy would even need to use MAME or save points to film both titles in this style of play, ”Lakeman, who has followed the case as an expert witness, told Ars Technica.

What do you think of the Guinness World Records resolution? Did you always believe in the King of Donkey Kong? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in learning about this Billy Mitchell case and his records, we invite you to check this page.

