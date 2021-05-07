Güímar welcomes Unión Puerto

05/07/2021 at 4:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 16:30, they will measure the Güímar and the Union Port during the second day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Güímar wants to find victory again in the match corresponding to the second day after having lost their last match against the UD Guide by a score of 2-1.

Regarding the visiting team, the Union Port managed to defeat the Ibarra 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Samuel, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Güímar.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of GüímarIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a draw in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they faced the Güímar and the Union Port in the competition it was in December 2019 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 13 points in favor of the Union Port. The Güímar He has 14 points in the locker, ranking eighth. For its part, the visiting team is second with 27 points.