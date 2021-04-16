Güímar and Vera distribute the points after drawing one

04/15/2021 at 11:09 PM CEST

The Güímar and the Vera they tied at one in the meeting held this Thursday. The Güímar He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 3-3 in the last duel played against the CD Atlético Paso and at the moment he had a streak of four consecutive draws. On the part of the visiting team, the Vera He came from winning 0-2 at home at Ibarra in the last match played. With this result, the Güimarero team is tenth after the end of the match, while the Vera is seventh.

The game started in a positive way for the Veratense team, who inaugurated the luminous thanks to the goal of Adam. After this, the first half ended with a result of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Güímar, who put the tie with a goal from Ruben shortly before the end, specifically in 86, concluding the confrontation with the score of 1-1.

With this tie, the Güímar it was placed in tenth place in the table with 13 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Vera With this point, he remained in seventh position with 24 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, at the end of the game.

The next day of the competition will face the Güímar away from home against him Delivery courier, Meanwhile he Vera will face in his stadium before Buzanada.

Data sheetGüímar:Brandon, Gil, Kike, Natael, Denzel, Favarel, Gaizka, Zeben, Lio, Valencia and Rubén HVera:Edwing, Óliver, Gonzalez, Chapi, Mehdi, Guti, Fernando, Adán, Omar, Jorge Hernández and CaninoStadium:–Goals:Adam (0-1, min. 45) and Rubén (1-1, min. 86)