If you like fighting games, you surely know Guilty Gear, the iconic Arc System Works franchise that has gone a bit unnoticed outside of Japan, but has become a mainstay of the genre for its high quality. Its metal atmosphere combined with an anime-style presentation, gives us a concept that works wonderfully and is complemented by a dynamic and technical system, since mechanics such as the air dash, burst and the roman cancel have become a standard in the series. along its history.

This proven formula was perfected in Guilty Gear Xrd Sign, where they also made a graphical leap from 2D to 2.5D thanks to the benefits of the Unreal Engine. Subsequently, Arc System Works released multiple versions of the same game until it reached Guilty Gear Xrd Rev. 2 in 2017 and has since consented to the fighting fanatic with releases like Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, and more recently , Granblue Fantasy: Versus. However, there was no news of another project related to Guilty Gear until its official announcement in the framework of Evo 2019.

At that time, Daisuke Ishiwatari, music composer, creator and designer of Guilty Gear, took the stage to present the new installment in the series, and it was until the convention dedicated to the titles of Arc System Works, ArcRevo 2019, when we could know the delivery officially: Guilty Gear -Strive- for PlayStation 4, in addition to taking a look at Faust.

Since we saw the game in action for the first time, many questions arose. Some of the most recurring was whether it would have an autocombo system or simplified commands, especially since the player base is expected to grow with -Strive- since making things easier for newbies is a trend that has become fashionable lately . Fortunately we already have our answers, since at LEVEL UP we had the opportunity to test the Closed Beta and then we give you our impressions of the 7 available characters, the changes that we found interesting and the online mode.

Let’s start with the visual section. The characters take up more screen space and have generally been redesigned and this is more noticeable with Faust, who looks sick and gloomier than normal, or May, who casts aside her pirate appearance to see herself as the teenage protagonist of an anime.

In general, the rough and casual aesthetics of past installments changed for an interface that feels cleaner and tidier, an aspect that can be seen from the selection of characters. In addition, the roster has been divided into teams and each has a brief description that includes advantages related to their fighting style. The above with the idea of ​​guiding new players on the particularities of each available choice. In this Beta we had access to 7 of them: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, Chipp Zanuff, May, Potemkin, Axl Low and Faust.

“All the characters underwent changes, but they maintain the essence that characterizes them”

Naturally, all the characters underwent changes but they maintain the same essence that characterizes them. Sol Badguy has options of all kinds from his classic projectile and the Bandit Bringer to the Fafnir that breaks guard and good anti-aircraft attacks. We continue with Ky Kiske, a fighter who is normally the easiest to use and continues with that profile, his movements are very similar and he has the same overdrives from past deliveries. Chipp Zanuff is still the fastest but gives the impression of being heavier than before, although it has the ability to walk on the wall, it maintains its classic Alpha, Gamma and Beta Blade attacks with some changes that give it less advantage and make it more vulnerable.

Next on the list is May, the teenage pirate will use charge attacks to ride on dolphins while with her shells she can put good pressure on and control the space. In addition, it has good normal movements that do a lot of damage and if you neglect it, its overdrives will bring you down to laughter. We continue with the most powerful of all, the battleship Potemkin, this character is slow and has no dash, but his melee game can destroy you in seconds with his grabs. I can say that it has no major changes although it seems that the damage it deals has increased due to the nature of the game.

Axl Low is another character who is back and, as before, his chain shots will keep you in line. Axl Low is a character that in the right hands can confuse anyone since he has good options to confuse the enemy with multiple options. Finally, Faust, who maintains space control as the basis of his attack, will launch projectiles with random effects, attacking with his full-screen scalpel. in addition to having a new grip that gives it, that after damaging the enemy it will make an afro cut and thus expand its hit box to hit the attacks more easily.

The selection menu looks clean and very different from previous deliveries

As soon as we entered the battle we could notice a clear improvement in the graphic quality, since the animations are more fluid in the characters, there is a better handling of light and shadows, without overlooking the beautiful settings that feature many animated elements among background layers. Everything looks very organic and minimalist, which includes life bars, tension and other indicators on the screen. However, this time risky decisions have been made, and that is, every time a combo ends or every time a counter is activated, the battle will be flooded with numbers and signs that literally cover the entire screen. We know that realizing if a hit is a counter is important in the middle of the action, and that having huge signs that saturate the screen is attractive, but it has the potential to cause distraction.

In fights you will notice a large number of effects that are activated when a blow enters a counter, a special attack is used or in unique conditions such as burst or roman cancel. For all this we will have perspective changes, zoom, slow motion and particle effects. These effects look spectacular and don’t stop the intensity of the fight. The special attacks known as overdrives are more impressive than before, although the Instakill or Destroyed is missing which could wipe out the opponent’s entire bar in one hit. This perhaps is one of the secrets that are being kept for the full game or that have simply been permanently removed.

You will often see this huge sign on the screen

Now we come to the most notorious and perhaps the most questionable change: the breaking of the wall. Beyond how well the transition from one part of the stage to another looks, this mechanic can represent an abuse and an enormous advantage for the attacker, since in addition to marking the limit of movement, it can be used to bounce the opponent and leaving him vulnerable to additional attacks, finally breaking the wall and returning to neutral play. This section is likely to undergo major changes as it is a new implementation.

After talking about the aesthetic section we come to the most interesting: how to play Guilty Gear Strive. After testing the 7 characters I must say that the game feels like one of the saga, a full-fledged Guilty Gear, but there are important changes. The first one that caught my attention and didn’t make me jump with joy is the air dash. If you have played any title in the saga you will know that this movement is very important to maintain control of the fight and to create dangerous situations for the opponent, that is, mixup situations, side changes, etc. However, the forward dash starts slow and although it can be canceled in certain movements it feels very different. This causes the action to spend more time on the ground trying to open the defense to the opponent.

Now we will no longer be able to bind the hit button to high slash directly, so combos will apparently be shorter after confirmation. This would be understood if the damage had a clear scale system, but now it seems that it is irregular, just look at Sol Badguy’s marked grip that drops more than 45% of life. In general, understanding how damage works in Guilty Gear is complicated, since elements such as the R.I.S.C. that turns all your blows into counter if the opponent receives many blows on guard for a long time. In summary, the damage was increased and is very evident, so you will have to be careful if it stays like this in the final version.

The aerial game slowed down

There is a lot to say about the general mechanics. Danger time and defensive systems like dead angle and blitz shield have been removed, however techniques like faultless defense and roman cancel are still present, but the latter has interesting changes. There are several ways to use this mechanic, the most common being to cut movements to continue your combo in other ways, but you can also activate it to correct an error or to move faster than your opponent in certain conditions. Doing this will cost you half a bar of tension but can assure you victory. Added to this, there are no longer so many situations to threaten the opponent’s space when throwing him to the ground, since only certain attacks such as sweeps will leave him lying, otherwise, when he touches the floor, he will recover immediately. The grips have also changed: the command now runs forward and the dust button. If you fail this movement you will be exposed as a special animation was added, similar to what happens in games like Street Fighter V.

Despite what’s new, Guilty Gear-Strive is as solid as ever, doesn’t feel like anything experimental or taken out of context, though anime fighter fans may get to feel the pace a little slow. I must also say that certain movements are missed, for example Chipp’s teleportation, however other classics remain like Sol Badguy’s dustloop. Visually there are not many complaints, the only thing that seems to me poorly implemented is when you defeat the opponent at the same time that you break the wall, this animation is meaningless, as it is lost on the horizon for no reason.

The transition of the break is very good but its use is not as convincing

About the sound section we will say that it is a real beauty, there is nothing more to add. Again, the musical themes are in charge of Daisuke Ishiwatari and Outrage, the Japanese band that from Guilty Gear -Sign- is responsible for great pieces like Heavy Day. My favorite songs included in this Beta were Smell of the Game and Colors, songs that since I played the trial version for the first time I have not stopped listening. The sound effects are not far behind, start the fight with the classic Heaven or Hell, Let’s Rock! It gives you goosebumps. And already in the heat of battle, listening to Sol Badguy shout Bandit Revolver combined with explosions, sword collisions and the excellent voice acting in each character becomes a unique experience.

Thanks to the fact that during the first day of testing we had access to a single player mode, we were able to test the game with ease, but for the last few days, the online mode was opened for a limited time. Despite the fact that in the first hours everything was a chaos with problems to enter, disconnections and even blue screens, once I was able to play I enjoyed each one of my fights a lot. In this test version I could not perceive the roll back that was promised by the developers, a system that is guaranteed for the final version and is in charge of adjusting times if it is necessary to correct any situation with situations that adjust depending on the situation, This prevents the game from freezing; Although if you have a bad implementation in the netcode as in the case of Street Fighter V, playing online can be a real hell. At the moment, I can say that everything looks good and although I had lag problems from time to time, they were not serious.

Guilty Gear -Strive- in pictures

Finally, we come to the part that can generate divided opinions: the new lobby, which was revealed on April 1 of this year, just the day of April’s fool, so we thought it was a joke. If Guilty Gear is not your first Arc System Work game, you should know that in titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Granblue Fantasy: Versus we will be able to choose an avatar with a chibi style while moving in 3D spaces and looking for other players who want to challenge. In Guilty Gear -Strive- the decision was made to create a 2D space with humanoid characters made from pixels. The art direction, with its simple and somewhat generic designs, reminds us a little of the Habbo Hotel social network. Beyond aesthetics, this new lobby works, although it does have some problems trying to match you with your rivals. These errors surely have to do with the early stage of development of this game, remember that its departure is planned until the end of the year. A well-implemented detail is that all the lobbies are divided into floors in a tower. Each of them with names like Reing in Blood, Stairway to Heaven and other references to heavy metal; each time you rise in rank you will also rise from the floor, where you will find players of your level; however, as you improve, you will be prohibited from returning to previous floors until an opponent degrades your status again. We do not know how this will affect the game search but we hope to have more details soon.

In general, Guilty Gear -Strive- leaves a good taste in our mouths. We understand that they are still working on polishing the details of the project, however, we can expect a high quality game. To date we know that there will be 10 characters, the most recent being Millia Rage and Zato-1, both fighters presented in a trailer a few weeks ago, without forgetting the unknown character that appears at the end of the first trailer. Hopefully they will reveal more details soon and the Arc System Works team will demonstrate their experience in the development of fighting games. Which characters would you like to be included? What are your expectations for Guily Gear -Strive- Tell us in the comments. Stay tuned for all the news on LEVEL UP so you are well informed about this and many more games.

