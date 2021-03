Guillermo Vilas is one of the great legends of tennis. In Argentina, he generated a passion for this sport, based on memorable deeds and a record of victories, 951 in his entire career. However, he was never recognized as number one in the world in the “ranking” of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP). A journalist conducted an investigation to show that he deserved that recognition, and this story generated cinematic interest. Hugo Manu Correa brings us the details.