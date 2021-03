Guillermo Vilas is one of the great legends of tennis. In Argentina, he generated passion for this sport based on memorable deeds and a record of victories, 951 in his entire career. However, he was never recognized as number one in the world in the “ranking” of the Association of Professional Tennis Players, the ATP. A journalist conducted an investigation to show that he deserved that recognition. This story genre cinematographic interest. Hugo Manu Correa tells us more in this report.