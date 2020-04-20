Searching the statistics you can find unimaginable data, aspects that are difficult to assume in the collective imagination and that perhaps we had already forgotten or did not have the honor of living live and were unaffordable for our imagination. One of them, without a doubt, is related to Guillermo Vilas and the Conde de Godó tournament. The mythical event played in Barcelona has been erected in one of the most traditional tournaments of the ATP circuit, cementing its history since 1953 with the participation of some of the best on the planet. The king of clay until he came Rafael Nadal he will always have the thorn in his heart for not having been able to lift the trophy in Barcelona, ​​despite his repeated attempts.

It is not necessary to go far back in time to remember how Nadal has been slowly dynamiting the numerous records of the Argentine on clay. Tournaments, consecutive games, events won continuously … Everything was buried by the Balearic alien, but the legend of Vilas will always remain in the annals of history. The Argentine won 62 titles in his professional career, of which 49 were on clay. Simply spectacular. The first thing that catches the attention of Guillermo’s natural facility is that he could only win the title once at Roland Garros (1977), winning two editions at the Australian Open.

But there is not the thing. Given the accumulation of titles on clay, the logical thing would be to think that he triumphed in all the great stages that have this surface. Montecarlo, Rome, Hamburg, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Munich, Gstaad, Houston, Kitzbühel and a long etcetera in which it is not included. What happened? Guillermo Vilas He participated in ten editions of the Conde de Godó, with a balance of 30 wins and 10 losses that, inexplicably, did not materialize in any title, although it did in four finals, and also consecutively. His first appearance was in 1973, falling in the second round before Rod Laver. A year later he succumbed to the French François Jauffret, 25 in the world at the time, while in 1976 he ran into the semifinals with Björn Borg, that in the end he would be champion, defeating Panatta in the final.

There is a temporary gap in Vilas’ shares. Between 1976 and 1979 he did not attend the Barcelona tournament, curiously being that period of time in which he harvested his four Grand Slam titles: Australian Open in 1978 and 1978, Roland Garros in 1977 and US Open in 1977. Even more incredible is the realization that his return to the Spanish tournament would bring him the pain of chaining four lost finals and would not add a single Grand Slam title. Ivan Lendl, in 1980 and 1981, and Mats Wilander in 1982 and 1983, they deprived the Argentinean of reaping the title that he sought so hard. He did not have to face great rivals to reach those finals, of which he only competed really well in the 1981 one. Lendl had to work hard to defeat Vilas in five rounds (6-4 5-7 6-4 4- 6 6-1 for the American of Czech origin).

In a record as brilliant as the tournament Count of Godó, it is powerfully striking not to see inscribed the name of one of the best brick dust players in history, as he is Guillermo Vilas, who tried up to three more times (1984, 1985 and 1987), although he was already far from his best level and could barely win two consecutive games in the 1987 edition. The history of tennis has surprises that are worth dusting in these time. Barcelona and Guillermo Vilas, an impossible relationship.

